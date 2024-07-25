Michael G. Wright’s New Book, "Poetic Relationship Moments," a Fascinating Series That Explores the Multifaceted Nature of Romantic Relationships in Life
Meriden, CT, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael G. Wright, who holds a Bachelor of Science in journalism and minor in communications, has completed his most recent book, “Poetic Relationship Moments”: a poignant dive into the intricacies of human connection, offering insights into the emotional landscapes of love, heartbreak, and resilience.
After graduating from Southern Connecticut State University, author Michael G. Wright worked as a reporter for the Hartford Courant and Meriden Record-Journal. During that time, he was also a linebacker for the Hartford Mustangs, a semi-professional football team. In addition, Wright managed nightclubs and owned Uptown Upscale Lounge, as well as acted in independent movies and ESPN commercials. The author has also competed in mixed martial arts competitions and coached high school wrestling.
“My creation is about people’s emotions during a relationship and possible outcomes,” shares Wright. “Despite our various backgrounds, we have an intriguing commonality—romantic relationships. Sharing smiles and cries with a partner on an intimate level is a familiar societal structure. This bond can be initiated with a stare, a laugh, or a simple conversation. Then it can evolve in the workplace, gym, nightclub, worshiping center, etc.
“Nobody truly wants to be alone. Human beings will tolerate disrespectful behavior from their supposed soulmate because of that desperation. However, companionship is a risk for everyone, but the reward can be joyous and priceless. Real-life relationships are not like the scripted television shows or movies. It can destroy and inspire at the same time.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael G. Wright’s book captures the universal experiences of relationships, celebrating their joys and navigating their inevitable challenges with profound honesty. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Poetic Relationship Moments” will encourage readers to confront raw truths and profound insights into the ways in which relationships can completely define a person.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Poetic Relationship Moments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
