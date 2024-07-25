Author Maurice Antony Ross’s New Book, "The Unfiltered Truth," is a Unique and Fascinating Exploration That Reveals God’s Intended Messages Within Scripture

Recent release “The Unfiltered Truth” from Covenant Books author Maurice Antony Ross is a thought-provoking deep dive that attempts to demystify the twisted misinterpretations of God’s Holy Word in the modern era in an attempt to delve into the Scripture’s true messages and Christ’s intended teachings.