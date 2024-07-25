Author Maurice Antony Ross’s New Book, "The Unfiltered Truth," is a Unique and Fascinating Exploration That Reveals God’s Intended Messages Within Scripture
Recent release “The Unfiltered Truth” from Covenant Books author Maurice Antony Ross is a thought-provoking deep dive that attempts to demystify the twisted misinterpretations of God’s Holy Word in the modern era in an attempt to delve into the Scripture’s true messages and Christ’s intended teachings.
Upper Marlboro, MD, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maurice Antony Ross, a deep-thinking man from the DMV area, who has been through countless trials and tribulations over his lifetime, has completed his new book, “The Unfiltered Truth”: a compelling, faith-based series that highlights the powerful lessons and principles that God has shown the author through his own personal studies of His Word.
“So much is in disarray in this world that we live both inside and outside the church building,” writes Maurice. “People have watered down, twisted, misinterpreted, and misrepresented the main point of God’s message to us. There has been a major inability to fellowship, study, and grow together in God’s Word while remaining unified in love. This display is shown only in people filled with information and not with the spirit of love. Here you will take a close look at what God speaks, the words He chose to use, and the effect of this process.
“This is a down-to-earth conversation about what God has to say concerning who you are, how to know His voice when you hear Him, and what it is exactly that He wants from you in this life. Let’s redirect focus from all the things we commonly tend to focus on and direct all of our attention to what the Lord teaches us to focus on.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maurice Antony Ross’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to share with others the revelation and experience given to him through the practice of his faith. Drawing upon years of following Christ’s teachings and personal research of Scripture, “The Unfiltered Truth” will help enlighten readers to create their own intimate relationship with God’s Holy Word.
Readers can purchase “The Unfiltered Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“So much is in disarray in this world that we live both inside and outside the church building,” writes Maurice. “People have watered down, twisted, misinterpreted, and misrepresented the main point of God’s message to us. There has been a major inability to fellowship, study, and grow together in God’s Word while remaining unified in love. This display is shown only in people filled with information and not with the spirit of love. Here you will take a close look at what God speaks, the words He chose to use, and the effect of this process.
“This is a down-to-earth conversation about what God has to say concerning who you are, how to know His voice when you hear Him, and what it is exactly that He wants from you in this life. Let’s redirect focus from all the things we commonly tend to focus on and direct all of our attention to what the Lord teaches us to focus on.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maurice Antony Ross’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to share with others the revelation and experience given to him through the practice of his faith. Drawing upon years of following Christ’s teachings and personal research of Scripture, “The Unfiltered Truth” will help enlighten readers to create their own intimate relationship with God’s Holy Word.
Readers can purchase “The Unfiltered Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories