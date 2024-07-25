Author Dina Rodrigues’s New Book, "IRA - Sharpening Your Walk with Jesus," is a Faith-Based Guide That Invites Readers to Deepen Their Relationship with Christ
Recent release “IRA - Sharpening your walk with Jesus” from Covenant Books author, His ready Writer, Dina Rodrigues offers readers a transformative journey towards greater intimacy with God. Through heartfelt reflections and practical insights, Rodrigues encourages readers to embrace Christ, inviting them to experience freedom, empowerment, and a deeper understanding of their identity in Him.
New York, NY, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dina Rodrigues, His ready Writer, has completed her new book, “IRA - Sharpening your walk with Jesus”: a compelling exploration of spiritual growth and intimacy with God that draws upon personal anecdotes, biblical wisdom, and heartfelt prayers to provide readers with a roadmap for transformation and deeper connection with Jesus Christ.
“Are you hungry and thirsty for more of Him, less of you?” writes Rodrigues. “Is knowing and experiencing Abba Father, Jesus Christ, Holy Spirit important to you? Do you desire to grow in your awareness of His love, presence, power and of who you are in Him? Is greater intimacy and freedom of interest to you? Are you willing to be challenged and transformed?
“Will you allow the resurrection power full access of and into your heart to expose hinderances, keeping you from the abundant life? Jesus set you free or will if you allow Him too. Partner with Him as Savior and Lord. Walk hand and hand. Abundant life costs. Are you willing to pay the price?
“This book is for everyone. The Holy Spirit will speak to each heart individually. Go into His presence willing to learn. You will be empowered, equipped for now and going forward.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dina Rodrigues’s new book will offer profound insights and practical advice for readers from all backgrounds seeking spiritual growth and a deeper connection with God. Infused with the author’s genuine passion for helping others experience the fullness of life in Christ, “IRA - Sharpening your walk with Jesus” will empower readers and equip them with the tools to move forward in the glory and salvation of the Lord.
Readers can purchase “IRA - Sharpening your walk with Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Are you hungry and thirsty for more of Him, less of you?” writes Rodrigues. “Is knowing and experiencing Abba Father, Jesus Christ, Holy Spirit important to you? Do you desire to grow in your awareness of His love, presence, power and of who you are in Him? Is greater intimacy and freedom of interest to you? Are you willing to be challenged and transformed?
“Will you allow the resurrection power full access of and into your heart to expose hinderances, keeping you from the abundant life? Jesus set you free or will if you allow Him too. Partner with Him as Savior and Lord. Walk hand and hand. Abundant life costs. Are you willing to pay the price?
“This book is for everyone. The Holy Spirit will speak to each heart individually. Go into His presence willing to learn. You will be empowered, equipped for now and going forward.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dina Rodrigues’s new book will offer profound insights and practical advice for readers from all backgrounds seeking spiritual growth and a deeper connection with God. Infused with the author’s genuine passion for helping others experience the fullness of life in Christ, “IRA - Sharpening your walk with Jesus” will empower readers and equip them with the tools to move forward in the glory and salvation of the Lord.
Readers can purchase “IRA - Sharpening your walk with Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories