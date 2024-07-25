Author A.J. Muench’s New Book, "An Airline Pilot's Final Flight to Sobriety," is a Captivating Memoir That Invites Readers on a Journey of Transformation

Recent release “An Airline Pilot's Final Flight to Sobriety” from Covenant Books author A.J. Muench navigates the highs and lows of a decades-long aviation career intertwined with struggles with alcohol. Through poignant chapters mirroring flight stages, Muench’s memoir offers a profound exploration of addiction, recovery, and personal growth, culminating in his two-year sobriety milestone.