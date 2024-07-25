Author Clayton Burgett’s New Book, "18 Things I Wish I Knew at 18: Post High School Guide to Life," is a Comprehensive Roadmap for Those Transitioning Into Adulthood
Recent release “18 Things I Wish I Knew at 18: Post High School Guide to Life” from Covenant Books author Clayton Burgett offers invaluable advice on navigating adulthood—from financial literacy to career planning—in order to equip young adults with essential skills for success in life's pivotal moments.
Henderson, NV, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clayton Burgett has completed his new book, “18 Things I Wish I Knew at 18: Post High School Guide to Life”: an informative guide that draws upon the author’s lived experiences and insights to provide practical advice on crucial aspects of adulthood.
“After high school, real life comes at you pretty hard and fast,” writes Burgett. “Developing the right skills and knowledge will propel your life toward success and help you avoid some of the most common mistakes. As a young adult, you will be immediately faced with some of your life’s most significant and important decisions. These decisions’ positive or negative impact will be felt in the decades to come. Being ready to tackle adult life successfully requires learning how to set and achieve goals, find and land a job, develop marketable skills, go to college or trade school without student loans, buy a car, understand credit, develop sound people skills, and discover how to have a happy and content life.
“This book lays out 18 common-sense things that every adult should know. Life is sometimes challenging, but having the right skills and knowledge will unlock opportunities and propel your adult life toward financial, relational, and professional success.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Clayton Burgett’s new book will resonate with readers seeking clarity and direction in their transition to adulthood, serving as a trusted companion for navigating the complexities of life with confidence.
Readers can purchase “18 Things I Wish I Knew at 18: Post High School Guide to Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
