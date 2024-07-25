Author Clayton Burgett’s New Book, "18 Things I Wish I Knew at 18: Post High School Guide to Life," is a Comprehensive Roadmap for Those Transitioning Into Adulthood

Recent release “18 Things I Wish I Knew at 18: Post High School Guide to Life” from Covenant Books author Clayton Burgett offers invaluable advice on navigating adulthood—from financial literacy to career planning—in order to equip young adults with essential skills for success in life's pivotal moments.