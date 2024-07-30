Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy Debuts Steel Sculpture "Murmuration"
Paris, France, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is thrilled to announce the launch of his inaugural steel sculpture, “Murmuration.” This work marks a transformative chapter in Quercy’s artistic evolution, highlighting his innovative techniques and commitment to exploring new creative frontiers with steel - a completely new medium for him.
“Murmuration” is an evocative steel sculpture set atop a solid oak cube, measuring 69x24cm and weighing 6.4kg. Catalogued as AQC0657, this piece exemplifies Quercy’s meticulous craftsmanship and dedication to pushing artistic boundaries.
About the Sculpture:
• Title: Murmuration
• Materials: Steel, Oak wood support
• Dimensions: 69x24cm
• Weight: 6.4kg
• Creation Year: 2024
• Catalogue Number: AQC0657
The creation of “Murmuration” was a labor of love, entailing weeks of dedication during which Quercy mastered MiG soldering and meticulously set up his workshop. This sculpture marks Quercy’s first venture into working with steel, an exciting new adventure that challenged his creativity and technical skills. The sculpture captures the fluidity and grace of a murmuration, reflecting the mesmerizing dance of birds in flight. The juxtaposition of the steel sculpture against the oak base symbolizes the profound divide between earth and sky, intensifying the focus on the birds in flight. This dynamic and poignant piece invites viewers to contemplate the harmony and movement found in nature.
Arnaud Quercy reflects on this new project: “Creating ‘Murmuration’ has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Embracing steel as a medium pushed my creative boundaries and technical abilities in novel ways. The mysterious and intricate patterns of murmuration inspired me deeply. I am excited to share this piece, which captures the enigmatic beauty and complexity of nature, with the world.”
Quercy’s artistic path is characterized by his willingness to embrace new challenges and techniques. “Murmuration” stands as a powerful testament to his ongoing evolution as an artist and his commitment to continuous growth and exploration.
About Arnaud Quercy:
Arnaud Quercy is an emerging contemporary artist known for his innovative and thought-provoking works. With a diverse portfolio that spans various mediums, Quercy’s art is celebrated for its emotional depth and technical precision. His latest work, “Murmuration,” exemplifies his dedication to pushing artistic boundaries and creating pieces that resonate deeply with audiences.
Contact
Arnaud Quercy
+33603911304
arnaud-quercy-creations.com/
