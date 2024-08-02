GENINVO, a Leading Provider of Innovations in Life Science Announced the Offering of Its On-Demand Service/Tool: DocQC
Bloomington, IL, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GENINVO has been working towards automating healthcare industry and contributing to faster drug discovery. GENINVO target to bring innovations as technologies, to automate the traditional and time-consuming process of Medical Writing. One example being, automating the process of clinical and regulatory document review.
Reviewing clinical and regulatory documents has always been a recurring and time-consuming process. Also, with multiple reviews and different perspective, these documents sometimes lack standardization. To help standardize the clinical documents and at the same time reduce the time taken for review, GENINVO brings their latest innovation DocQC.
DocQC is specifically designed to automate the time-consuming and complex Quality Checks, to reduce more than 60% of Medical Writer’s review time. This collaboration between reviewers and technology can bring out the best combination evolving a much faster submission to regulatory authorities.
With complex quality checks including text to text comparison, text to table comparison and table to table comparisons, DocQC helps medical professionals perform internal and external quality checks in just a few hours. With this reduction in time, the medical writers can bring in their expertise in analysing these results and hence reduce the time to market.
“GENINVO makes a significant contribution to the reviewal process of clinical data for life science domains by automating this process with the help of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms. The goal is to enhance standardization in clinical documents and reduce review time for medical writers, so that they can focus more on critical aspects of medical writing. GENINVO was able to achieve this goal and help medical writers provide their expertise in more critical aspects and decisions,” says Shweta Shukla, CEO at GENINVO.
About GENINVO:
GENINVO is the go-to partner for those looking to better leverage technology in the life science industry. With expertise in life sciences, leading-edge technologies, and software development GENINVO can provide innovative solutions and services to its various sponsors. GENINVO Mission Statement - "GENINVO strive to provide innovative technology solutions for life science/pharmaceutical industries." For more information, visit https://www.geninvo.com/
Reviewing clinical and regulatory documents has always been a recurring and time-consuming process. Also, with multiple reviews and different perspective, these documents sometimes lack standardization. To help standardize the clinical documents and at the same time reduce the time taken for review, GENINVO brings their latest innovation DocQC.
DocQC is specifically designed to automate the time-consuming and complex Quality Checks, to reduce more than 60% of Medical Writer’s review time. This collaboration between reviewers and technology can bring out the best combination evolving a much faster submission to regulatory authorities.
With complex quality checks including text to text comparison, text to table comparison and table to table comparisons, DocQC helps medical professionals perform internal and external quality checks in just a few hours. With this reduction in time, the medical writers can bring in their expertise in analysing these results and hence reduce the time to market.
“GENINVO makes a significant contribution to the reviewal process of clinical data for life science domains by automating this process with the help of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms. The goal is to enhance standardization in clinical documents and reduce review time for medical writers, so that they can focus more on critical aspects of medical writing. GENINVO was able to achieve this goal and help medical writers provide their expertise in more critical aspects and decisions,” says Shweta Shukla, CEO at GENINVO.
About GENINVO:
GENINVO is the go-to partner for those looking to better leverage technology in the life science industry. With expertise in life sciences, leading-edge technologies, and software development GENINVO can provide innovative solutions and services to its various sponsors. GENINVO Mission Statement - "GENINVO strive to provide innovative technology solutions for life science/pharmaceutical industries." For more information, visit https://www.geninvo.com/
Contact
GenInvoContact
Shweta Shukla, CEO
706-540-6653
www.geninvo.com
1408 E. Empire Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
Shweta Shukla, CEO
706-540-6653
www.geninvo.com
1408 E. Empire Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
Categories