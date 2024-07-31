Author Kimberlee Ormsby’s New Book, "Kindred Spirits," is a Heartfelt and Engaging Novel That Explores the Bonds of Fate Between Two Women from Different Walks of Life
Recent release “Kindred Spirits” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kimberlee Ormsby is a compelling tale that follows Olivia and Jaclyn, two women who discover a strong connection between the two of them that provides the strength and resilience they need in order to survive the tragedy and trials of their own lives.
Highland Ranch, CO, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kimberlee Ormsby, a loving mother of two grown children, has completed her new book “Kindred Spirits”: a poignant exploration of fate, friendship, and resilience that weaves together the lives of two women from different worlds, bound together by tragedy and destiny.
“Olivia was only six years old when her mother killed her father and then herself,” writes Ormsby. “Living a life in the shadow of tragedy, she never fully appreciated her beauty or embraced life. Jaclyn was a carefree, strong individual most of her life, but her insecurities left her vulnerable. Now these two very different women find themselves entangled by fate as kindred spirits.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kimberlee Ormsby’s enthralling tale invites readers to accompany Olivia and Jaclyn on a journey of transformation and redemption as they rely on each other to overcome the trials in their shared lives. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Kindred Spirits” is a testament to the resilience of the human heart and the transformative power of connection, offering a sensitive portrayal of grief, loss, and healing that will resonate with readers of all ages and provide hope and inspiration in times of darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Kindred Spirits" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
