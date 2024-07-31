Author Kimberlee Ormsby’s New Book, "Kindred Spirits," is a Heartfelt and Engaging Novel That Explores the Bonds of Fate Between Two Women from Different Walks of Life

Recent release “Kindred Spirits” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kimberlee Ormsby is a compelling tale that follows Olivia and Jaclyn, two women who discover a strong connection between the two of them that provides the strength and resilience they need in order to survive the tragedy and trials of their own lives.