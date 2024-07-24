Loveforce International Releases "Let’s Get Together Tonight" Because It "Feels Like Time"
On Friday, July 26, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Billy Ray Charles and Honey Davis Respectively.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 26, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. The first one is entitled “Let’s get Together Tonight.” The Second one is entitled “Feels Like Time.”
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Let’s Get Together Tonight.” It is an Alternative R&B, Pop, ballad. It has a simple, melodic verse and a an intricate, syncopated chorus. It's about a guy who has a strong desire to get to know a woman better. Lyrically he lets her know that and lays down the reasons why they should get together on that night. It is a romantic song about a potential love, one that could be the type of love that lasts a lifetime.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Feels Like Time”. It is a House Music, Trance Genre instrumental. The only words are Feels Like Time, which is often repeated during the instrumental. It has a steady beat but the electronic bending of the vocals give the overall piece a psychedelic feel, almost creating the feeling of being in an altered state. It is attempting to be unique in its crafting and the results it yields.
“We have two new singles by two of our best selling artists this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While the single by Billy Ray Charles is upbeat, fun and romantic, the Honey Davis single is trippy and unique,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information, contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
