Author Virginia Taylor’s New Book, “The Farm at Frost Corner: An Humble Path,” Describes the Various Trials and Rewards of Running a Farm
Recent release “The Farm at Frost Corner: An Humble Path” from Page Publishing author Virginia Taylor brings readers into the lifestyle and inner workings of the Farm at Frost Corner through the eyes and heart of its proprietor, caregiver, owner/operator, author, and mother to the entire farm, Virginia Taylor.
Wolfeboro Falls, NH, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Virginia Taylor has completed her new book, “The Farm at Frost Corner: An Humble Path”: a lighthearted work that takes readers into the life of the owner of an historic farm in New Hampshire, sharing the ups and downs of keeping the property afloat.
There was very little in the way of bare necessities: plumbing, electricity, outside well issues. But with belief, confidence and dedication she would own an 18th century cape – to which she was emotionally drawn.
Join Virginia as she spins tales through her decades of growth, insight, laughter and both successes and failures. Follow her inspiring, heartwarming yet sometimes difficult stories of all the animals, mostly heritage breeds, she cared for throughout the years.
Enjoy the included recipes, some centuries old, that have been time-tested with the fruits and vegetables grown on The Farm at Frost Corner.
Published by Page Publishing, Virginia Taylor’s inspiring tale invites readers to step into the life of a farmer and glimpse the view from her perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase "The Farm at Frost Corner: An Humble Path" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
