Author Patrick Beason’s New Book, “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished: Or How to Lose Millions of Dollars in Future Oil Income because of Spineless Thieves,” is Released
Recent release “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished: Or How to Lose Millions of Dollars in Future Oil Income because of Spineless Thieves” from Page Publishing author Patrick Beason is a powerful memoir of corporate betrayal and deception that sheds light on the dangers of misplaced trust and the importance of vigilant hiring practices.
McKinney, TX, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Beason, who was raised in the oil and gas business, has completed his new book, “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished: Or How to Lose Millions of Dollars in Future Oil Income because of Spineless Thieves”: a raw and honest account that pulls back the curtain on corporate betrayal and financial loss, serving as a cautionary tale for entrepreneurs and business owners alike.
After serving in the military during the Vietnam War, author Patrick Beason studied structural engineering in college and began designing telescoping oil rig derricks for a company in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shortly after designing rig derricks, Patrick got involved in insurance company management, and later was recruited to move to the Dallas, Texas, community to manage a team of individuals in an oil company drilling horizontal oil wells in South Texas. Patrick excelled in oil well placement and oil well completion and developed his own oil and gas well exploration and production company. He is married and has two daughters and seven grandchildren, as well as two beautiful German shepherds.
In "No Good Deed Goes Unpunished," Beason bares his soul as he recounts the shocking betrayal he experienced at the hands of those he once considered allies. From unfaithful staff members to deceitful associates and contract vendors, Beason details the treacherous actions that ultimately led to the loss of millions of dollars in future income.
“First and maybe last, this book wouldn’t have been possible if it was not for the theft of all those whom I had so richly rewarded with hundreds of thousands of dollars in income and several million dollars to the contract vendor,” writes Beason. “Writing this helps with a little release of pent-up anger but, at the same time, reminds me of all the treacherous and deceptive behaviors of my previous staff, as well as the associates and contract vendors.
“In this book, I have discussed how these people took advantage of my generosity and made me lose several million dollars in future income. I will no doubt change my practices on hiring individuals and use data available on the web to ensure I don’t end up with drug-addled people with criminal backgrounds anymore.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Beason’s enthralling account offers readers a firsthand account of the devastating consequences of misplaced trust and unchecked loyalty as the author grapples with the aftermath of betrayal and learning to move forward. With its powerful message of vigilance and resilience, Beason's story serves as a sobering reminder of the risks inherent in trusting too easily and the importance of safeguarding one's assets and reputation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "No Good Deed Goes Unpunished: Or How to Lose Millions of Dollars in Future Oil Income because of Spineless Thieves" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
