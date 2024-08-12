Author Monique Aguilar’s New Book, “Seeking Gender Equality,” Sheds a Light on Gender Inequality in the Workplace

Recent release “Seeking Gender Equality” from Page Publishing author Monique Aguilar shares the author’s courageous journey of challenging gender discrimination and harassment in the workplace. From unequal pay to relentless harassment, Aguilar's story highlights the pervasive issues facing women in male-dominated industries.