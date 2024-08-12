Author Monique Aguilar’s New Book, “Seeking Gender Equality,” Sheds a Light on Gender Inequality in the Workplace
Recent release “Seeking Gender Equality” from Page Publishing author Monique Aguilar shares the author’s courageous journey of challenging gender discrimination and harassment in the workplace. From unequal pay to relentless harassment, Aguilar's story highlights the pervasive issues facing women in male-dominated industries.
El Paso, TX, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Monique Aguilar, who owns her own dog training business, K9 Basix, and lives in El Paso, Texas, with her husband, her son, and her two rottweilers, has completed her new book, “Seeking Gender Equality”: a powerful memoir that chronicles the author’s fight to confront gender discrimination head-on through her unwavering determination, delving into the systemic barriers facing women in the workplace and the urgent need for change.
Twenty years into her career, author Monique Aguilar was promoted to Facilities manager, the first woman to hold that title in this company. However, after receiving her promotion, the role’s salary was immediately reduced by $38,000. She complained for three years of equal pay discrimination, only to be told that HR was “working on it.”
As Aguilar's complaints fell on deaf ears and the work environment became increasingly toxic, she made the difficult decision to resign from her position in April 2015. Subsequently, she filed a lawsuit for equal pay discrimination and sex-based harassment, a legal battle that would span eight years before reaching a resolution.
“From 1991 to 2007, I was a happy employee, despite the normal ups and downs that come with any job,” writes Aguilar. “I liked my job, I liked my department, and I liked the people I worked with. In January 2007, my boss retired and catapulted the department into turmoil that would last for four years. In 2010, major decisions were made that affected my career that led to a series of events over the following five years that ultimately led to my resignation or, more accurately, constructive discharge, although I didn’t realize that was what was happening to me at the time.
“Three months after I left my beloved job, I filed a discriminatory pay and sex-based harassment complaint. When the investigator closed my case six months later without ever interviewing me or conducting an investigation, I filed a lawsuit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Monique Aguilar’s enthralling tale offers readers a candid and compelling look at the pervasive issues of gender inequality and harassment in the workplace and serves as a rallying cry for women everywhere to stand up against injustice and fight for equal treatment and respect. Through her advocacy and perseverance, Aguilar hopes to inspire others and remind others they should never have to endure abuse simply because of their gender.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase “Seeking Gender Equality” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
