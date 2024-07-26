Authors Dr. Nevalon Mitchell Jr. and Dr. Wessylyne Kaye Mitchell’s New Book, "Stop, Look, and Listen," is a Crucial Resource for Navigating the Challenges of Ministry
Recent release “Stop, Look, and Listen: A Word of Caution for Pastors, Chaplains, Spouses, Church Leaders, and Spiritual Caregivers” from Page Publishing authors Dr. Nevalon Mitchell Jr. and Dr. Wessylyne Kaye Mitchell provides essential insights and practical advice for overcoming the unique challenges faced by pastors, chaplains, spouses, and spiritual leaders.
Bowie, MD, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Nevalon Mitchell Jr., a licensed and ordained minister as well as a certified mental health first aid provider, and his wife, Dr. Wessylyne Kaye Mitchell, have completed their new book, “Stop, Look, and Listen: A Word of Caution for Pastors, Chaplains, Spouses, Church Leaders, and Spiritual Caregivers”: a practical guide for those in ministry who are supporters of pilgrim travelers in need.
“This little book was written with the expressed intent and purpose of offering a word of caution to all spiritual leaders and care providers,” writes Dr. Mitchell Jr. “The old adage and saying ‘No good deed goes unpunished’ has become a reality in the church and the lives of thousands of dedicated and committed believers. An observation of the actions and lives of many caregivers, including some pastors and their spouses, shows a trend—a change from caring to not caring, from love and dedication to anger, and from not being able to do enough to disappointment and frustration. Being a caregiver and lover of people can take a life-ending toll, and it is for this reason that I wanted to send a word of hope and caution as you move forward in your quest to follow the calling of the Lord in your life.
“Spiritual leaders and care providers or caregivers are at a greater risk for severe and damaging mental health and physical illnesses if they ignore the critical warning signs offered by their bodies and minds. Just as the flashing red lights, crossed barriers, and yellow caution lights appear to let travelers know it is time to slow down and stop because imminent danger and possible destruction lie ahead, how much more is that reality true than in the church today? With all of the stressors and dangers lurking in and around the church, isn’t it true that some safety measures should be implemented for the safety of the people? Shouldn’t preachers, pastors, their spouses, and other spiritual leaders who give so much to so many yet receive much less, have some assurance of their own safety? I will offer some suggestions that I have used for many years and have observed as safety measures in the lives of other caregivers who demonstrate internality and care as they provide for others.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Nevalon Mitchell Jr. and Dr. Wessylyne Kaye Mitchell’s enlightening guide presents a keen understanding of the unique stressors faced by spiritual leaders and caregivers and strives to emphasize the importance of self-awareness and proactive self-care measures for those in leadership roles. Through their insightful recommendations and compassionate guidance, “Stop, Look, and Listen” will equip spiritual leaders and caregivers with the tools they need to navigate the challenges of ministry with grace and compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase “Stop, Look, and Listen: A Word of Caution for Pastors, Chaplains, Spouses, Church Leaders, and Spiritual Caregivers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This little book was written with the expressed intent and purpose of offering a word of caution to all spiritual leaders and care providers,” writes Dr. Mitchell Jr. “The old adage and saying ‘No good deed goes unpunished’ has become a reality in the church and the lives of thousands of dedicated and committed believers. An observation of the actions and lives of many caregivers, including some pastors and their spouses, shows a trend—a change from caring to not caring, from love and dedication to anger, and from not being able to do enough to disappointment and frustration. Being a caregiver and lover of people can take a life-ending toll, and it is for this reason that I wanted to send a word of hope and caution as you move forward in your quest to follow the calling of the Lord in your life.
“Spiritual leaders and care providers or caregivers are at a greater risk for severe and damaging mental health and physical illnesses if they ignore the critical warning signs offered by their bodies and minds. Just as the flashing red lights, crossed barriers, and yellow caution lights appear to let travelers know it is time to slow down and stop because imminent danger and possible destruction lie ahead, how much more is that reality true than in the church today? With all of the stressors and dangers lurking in and around the church, isn’t it true that some safety measures should be implemented for the safety of the people? Shouldn’t preachers, pastors, their spouses, and other spiritual leaders who give so much to so many yet receive much less, have some assurance of their own safety? I will offer some suggestions that I have used for many years and have observed as safety measures in the lives of other caregivers who demonstrate internality and care as they provide for others.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Nevalon Mitchell Jr. and Dr. Wessylyne Kaye Mitchell’s enlightening guide presents a keen understanding of the unique stressors faced by spiritual leaders and caregivers and strives to emphasize the importance of self-awareness and proactive self-care measures for those in leadership roles. Through their insightful recommendations and compassionate guidance, “Stop, Look, and Listen” will equip spiritual leaders and caregivers with the tools they need to navigate the challenges of ministry with grace and compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase “Stop, Look, and Listen: A Word of Caution for Pastors, Chaplains, Spouses, Church Leaders, and Spiritual Caregivers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories