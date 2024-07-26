Author Dr. Shakir Al-Janabi’s New Book, "Babylon to Brooklyn," Documents the Author’s Return to Iraq Following Practicing Medicine Abroad in England and America
Recent release “Babylon to Brooklyn: A Life Journey” from Page Publishing author Dr. Shakir Al-Janabi is a gripping true story that follows the author as he returns to his homeland of Iraq after practicing and studying medicine in places where academics are respected, only to be met with torture and imprisonment for being accused of plotting to overthrow the government of Saddam Hussein.
Brooklyn, NY, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Shakir Al-Janabi, who has practiced medicine in Iraq, England, and the United States, has completed his new book, “Babylon to Brooklyn: A Life Journey,” a gripping memoir that tells the story of a self-made man who grew up in the depths of poverty and managed to overcome it in order to become a physician for President Saddam Hussein and his family.
In “Babylon to Brooklyn,” Dr. Al-Janabi reveals how, after working in England and traveling to the United States for postgraduate studies, he returned to his homeland of Iraq after a long absence driven by his love for his homeland and its people, especially the poor and destitute. He worked in Baghdad hospitals and developed his private practice until he was suddenly taken away to a remote, unknown detainment center where he was accused of participating in a plot to overthrow the government of Saddam Hussein in 1991. After many excruciating events, a miracle occurred, and he was released after the security forces subjected him to cruel and inhumane torture. After all this, he left his homeland of Iraq and returned to living in exile where the highly educated are revered as they should be.
University professor Yousif Mansoor Alkatib writes: “Dr. Shakir Al-Janabi addresses in this book many events that took place in Iraq since the 1940s and until the first decade of the twenty-first century. He discusses the country’s political and military issues by virtue of his employment for years as an army doctor and his many high-level acquaintances in the fields of the military, politics, and science. He addresses his predicaments with these issues with honesty and literary boldness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Shakir Al-Janabi’s engaging tale will transport readers as they witness the author’s life story first-hand. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Babylon to Brooklyn” is a universal story rich with events and pitfalls that are sure to draw in readers from the first page until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Babylon to Brooklyn: A Life Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
