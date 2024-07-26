Author Dr. Shakir Al-Janabi’s New Book, "Babylon to Brooklyn," Documents the Author’s Return to Iraq Following Practicing Medicine Abroad in England and America

Recent release “Babylon to Brooklyn: A Life Journey” from Page Publishing author Dr. Shakir Al-Janabi is a gripping true story that follows the author as he returns to his homeland of Iraq after practicing and studying medicine in places where academics are respected, only to be met with torture and imprisonment for being accused of plotting to overthrow the government of Saddam Hussein.