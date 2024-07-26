Author Olive Elise’s New Book, "The Black Sheep of the Blue Family," is a Powerful Memoir Advocating for Healing and Justice in the Wake of Workplace Sexual Assault
Recent release “The Black Sheep of the Blue Family” from Covenant Books author Olive Elise is a profound and courageous memoir that chronicles the author’s journey as a police officer confronting sexual harassment and assault within her own ranks. With faith as her anchor, Elise’s story inspires hope and calls for awareness and healing for survivors everywhere.
New York, NY, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Olive Elise has completed her new book, “The Black Sheep of the Blue Family”: a deeply personal and poignant autobiographical account that shares the author’s journey of resilience, faith, and the pursuit of justice following months of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.
“After graduating at the top of my police academy class, I was given the opportunity to put on a police uniform and serve those around me,” writes Elise. “I had a blast. Until the inevitable happened. During that time, I experienced what no person ever wants to go through—sexual harassment and, finally, sexual assault by my own brothers in blue. While I loved my line of work (and I still do), it nearly broke every fiber of my being for years. Yet I believe that God is going to use that experience to help others heal.
“My story is not over. My dreams are not completed. God still has a purpose for my life. It has been a long journey. It has taken many years to fully understand this from the trauma I faced as a police officer, but God. Through the sullen ashes of past trauma, beauty will arise through the power of Christ. My hope is that my story can raise awareness of sexual harassment in the workplace. More so, I hope every survivor of sexual assault can find true healing that only comes from God. You may have a dark past, but you can still have a bright future. May you find your faith in God and a complete healing through my scars.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Olive Elise’s new book not only confronts difficult truths about institutional betrayal but also celebrates the transformative power of faith and resilience. Emotionally stirring and honest, “The Black Sheep of the Blue Family” will resonate with readers navigating their own journeys of healing and recovery from trauma and serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and a call to action for justice and healing in workplaces everywhere.
Readers can purchase “The Black Sheep of the Blue Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
