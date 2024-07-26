Author Olive Elise’s New Book, "The Black Sheep of the Blue Family," is a Powerful Memoir Advocating for Healing and Justice in the Wake of Workplace Sexual Assault

Recent release “The Black Sheep of the Blue Family” from Covenant Books author Olive Elise is a profound and courageous memoir that chronicles the author’s journey as a police officer confronting sexual harassment and assault within her own ranks. With faith as her anchor, Elise’s story inspires hope and calls for awareness and healing for survivors everywhere.