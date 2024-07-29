Author Tina Trent’s New Book, “Change: Friendly Faith Sharing: The Book,” is an Empowering, Faith-Based Read That Offers a Roadmap to Transformation and Spiritual Growth
Recent release “Change: Friendly Faith Sharing: The Book” from Covenant Books author Tina Trent is an inspiring and thought-provoking read that empowers readers to embrace transformation, offering practical insights and spiritual guidance to navigate life's challenges and discover a renewed sense of purpose.
Jacksonville Beach, FL, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tina Trent, a pastor with a deep passion for sharing the love of God and helping others learn about the gospel of Jesus Christ, has completed her new book, “Change: Friendly Faith Sharing: The Book”: a compelling guide that focuses on faith and empowerment to serve as a beacon of hope for readers seeking positive change in their lives through Christ.
Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, author Tina Trent had a life-changing experience when she received eternal life and pursued the call of God in her life. Soon after, she went to work on staff at her church, where she served for over thirty years on the pastoral staff and as an executive pastor. Tina has taught the Bible in a Christian school for many years, and also served on the advisory board of a youth evangelism, international ministry, where she served for eighteen years. Currently, she continues to lead and counsel others and consults and helps church leadership.
“We are all looking for a change in some area of our lives,” writes Tina. “Some of the first questions we ask ourselves are the following: Can you really change? Can you really have a different life? Can you really be a new person or hit the reset button? Can old things be in the past and all things become new? Is this all there is in life, or is there more? These are some of the questions I had in my own life. This book is designed to help answer these questions and start you on the road to a changed life. Second, can we be empowered to continue to grow in a changed life? Third, can we keep ever changing in this life? The answer is yes.
“Join me as we embark on a changed life. The adventure and excitement you have been looking for can be fulfilled in a changed life. This is what you were created for. It is never too late, and it can start today.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tina Trent’s new book will invite readers to explore the possibilities of a transformed life, offering wisdom, faith-based principles, and personal anecdotes that inspire hope and resilience. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Change” is a testament to the power of faith in navigating life's challenges and promises to resonate with readers seeking inspiration and guidance on their own path to knowing Christ.
Readers can purchase “Change: Friendly Faith Sharing: The Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, author Tina Trent had a life-changing experience when she received eternal life and pursued the call of God in her life. Soon after, she went to work on staff at her church, where she served for over thirty years on the pastoral staff and as an executive pastor. Tina has taught the Bible in a Christian school for many years, and also served on the advisory board of a youth evangelism, international ministry, where she served for eighteen years. Currently, she continues to lead and counsel others and consults and helps church leadership.
“We are all looking for a change in some area of our lives,” writes Tina. “Some of the first questions we ask ourselves are the following: Can you really change? Can you really have a different life? Can you really be a new person or hit the reset button? Can old things be in the past and all things become new? Is this all there is in life, or is there more? These are some of the questions I had in my own life. This book is designed to help answer these questions and start you on the road to a changed life. Second, can we be empowered to continue to grow in a changed life? Third, can we keep ever changing in this life? The answer is yes.
“Join me as we embark on a changed life. The adventure and excitement you have been looking for can be fulfilled in a changed life. This is what you were created for. It is never too late, and it can start today.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tina Trent’s new book will invite readers to explore the possibilities of a transformed life, offering wisdom, faith-based principles, and personal anecdotes that inspire hope and resilience. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Change” is a testament to the power of faith in navigating life's challenges and promises to resonate with readers seeking inspiration and guidance on their own path to knowing Christ.
Readers can purchase “Change: Friendly Faith Sharing: The Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories