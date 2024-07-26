D. A. Whitehouse’s Newly Released “The Little Cedar” is a Heartwarming Story of Faith, Purpose, and Divine Guidance
“The Little Cedar” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. A. Whitehouse is a sweet story that follows the journey of the titular Little Cedar as a symbolic example for readers. Through this uplifting tale, Whitehouse imparts the message that even when we may not understand our path, God always knows where we are needed.
Sumner, WA, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Cedar”: an inspiring message to upcoming generations. “The Little Cedar” is the creation of published author, D. A. Whitehouse, who lives in Puyallup, Washington, with his wife, Shandon, and their eleven-year-old blind Welsh terrier.
Whitehouse shares, “Let the Little Cedar be an example to us all. We might not always know where we are going, however, God always knows where we are needed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. A. Whitehouse’s new book challenges readers to reflect on their own journeys and the role of faith in navigating the unknown.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Cedar” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Cedar,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
