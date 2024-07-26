D. A. Whitehouse’s Newly Released “The Little Cedar” is a Heartwarming Story of Faith, Purpose, and Divine Guidance

“The Little Cedar” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. A. Whitehouse is a sweet story that follows the journey of the titular Little Cedar as a symbolic example for readers. Through this uplifting tale, Whitehouse imparts the message that even when we may not understand our path, God always knows where we are needed.