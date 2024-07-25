Sandy K. Bordson’s Newly Released "Just Dance" is a Heartfelt Journey of Faith and Healing
“Just Dance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandy K. Bordson is an inspiring reflection on finding joy, identity, and healing through faith in Jesus, intertwined with the author's personal stories and experiences.
Cheyenne, WY, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Just Dance,” a heartfelt exploration of finding one's true identity and joy through faith, is the creation of published author, Sandy K. Bordson.
Bordson shares, “My name is Sandy K. Bordson
“Through the art of jewelry by God’s designs, I have found my identity in who Jesus is in me. He has turned my pain into joy and praise.
“I’m a very proud mother of two wonderful children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“My home for the past twenty 27 years has been Cheyenne, Wyoming. During these years in Cheyenne, I have worked as VP/Regional HR Manager for a bank in Wyoming. I retired and began my adventure as “Sandy K. Designs” – Designer/Jewelry Artist.
“I have found the love of Jesus who will never leave me. He dances with me, heals me, forgives all my trespasses and directs my steps. He fills our lives with HOPE and eternity with HIM.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy K. Bordson’s new book is an uplifting testament to the transformative power of faith, offering readers a glimpse into the author’s journey of finding joy and purpose through Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Just Dance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just Dance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bordson shares, “My name is Sandy K. Bordson
“Through the art of jewelry by God’s designs, I have found my identity in who Jesus is in me. He has turned my pain into joy and praise.
“I’m a very proud mother of two wonderful children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“My home for the past twenty 27 years has been Cheyenne, Wyoming. During these years in Cheyenne, I have worked as VP/Regional HR Manager for a bank in Wyoming. I retired and began my adventure as “Sandy K. Designs” – Designer/Jewelry Artist.
“I have found the love of Jesus who will never leave me. He dances with me, heals me, forgives all my trespasses and directs my steps. He fills our lives with HOPE and eternity with HIM.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy K. Bordson’s new book is an uplifting testament to the transformative power of faith, offering readers a glimpse into the author’s journey of finding joy and purpose through Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Just Dance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just Dance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories