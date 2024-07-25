Adrie Hastings’s Newly Released "Lionet: A Bumblebee’s Loves" is a Charming and Heartwarming Juvenile Fiction
“Lionet: A Bumblebee’s Loves” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adrie Hastings is delightful story that explores themes of love, courage, and the importance of following one's heart, told through the adventures of a unique bumblebee named Lionet.
Minneapolis, MN, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Lionet: A Bumblebee’s Loves,” a whimsical and heartfelt tale that follows Lionet, the first male bumblebee of Queen Amber’s colony, as he navigates love, courage, and unexpected challenges in the world beyond the hive, is the creation of published author, Adrie Hastings.
Hastings shares, “It’s a blessed day when Lionet, the first male bumblebee of Queen Amber’s underground colony, emerges from his cocoon! But Lionet’s first reaction to the world he enters is to fall under the “spell” of the fragrant rosebush, Roslyn, in the nearby garden. Lionet’s mother, Amber, assumes Lionet’s interest in Roslyn will fade—after all, there is a natural way for bumblebees to behave.
“For her part, Roslyn, the rosebush, has been gently teaching 'her' flowers to always appreciate their heavenly Father, whether dealing with a storm or everyday events.
To Queen Amber’s chagrin, Lionet’s interest in Roslyn doesn’t fade, and his life takes on more unexpected turns. On their first foray out of the nest, Lionet and his bumble brother, Brute, end up in mortal danger. Lionet’s unusual way of dealing with the danger shocks everyone. Amber wonders what the repercussions of his actions mean to the future of her entire brood.
“After that, everything Lionet does causes scandal or gets him into trouble. But problems reach their worst when his love, Roslyn, and the precious flowers in her garden are threatened with misery and destruction. Again, with Lionet’s way of dealing with the problem, both his courage and unyielding determination threaten to undermine the stability of the entire bumblebee colony. Who will stop him? Amber sees bigger trouble ahead than she could ever have imagined. Does a terrifying journey lie ahead for Lionet? If so, he will be defying Roslyn and everything she has taught her flowers. It’s an impossible situation…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adrie Hastings’s new book captures the imagination with its whimsical narrative and heartfelt exploration of love, courage, and the challenges of life.
Consumers can purchase “Lionet: A Bumblebee’s Loves” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lionet: A Bumblebee’s Loves,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hastings shares, “It’s a blessed day when Lionet, the first male bumblebee of Queen Amber’s underground colony, emerges from his cocoon! But Lionet’s first reaction to the world he enters is to fall under the “spell” of the fragrant rosebush, Roslyn, in the nearby garden. Lionet’s mother, Amber, assumes Lionet’s interest in Roslyn will fade—after all, there is a natural way for bumblebees to behave.
“For her part, Roslyn, the rosebush, has been gently teaching 'her' flowers to always appreciate their heavenly Father, whether dealing with a storm or everyday events.
To Queen Amber’s chagrin, Lionet’s interest in Roslyn doesn’t fade, and his life takes on more unexpected turns. On their first foray out of the nest, Lionet and his bumble brother, Brute, end up in mortal danger. Lionet’s unusual way of dealing with the danger shocks everyone. Amber wonders what the repercussions of his actions mean to the future of her entire brood.
“After that, everything Lionet does causes scandal or gets him into trouble. But problems reach their worst when his love, Roslyn, and the precious flowers in her garden are threatened with misery and destruction. Again, with Lionet’s way of dealing with the problem, both his courage and unyielding determination threaten to undermine the stability of the entire bumblebee colony. Who will stop him? Amber sees bigger trouble ahead than she could ever have imagined. Does a terrifying journey lie ahead for Lionet? If so, he will be defying Roslyn and everything she has taught her flowers. It’s an impossible situation…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adrie Hastings’s new book captures the imagination with its whimsical narrative and heartfelt exploration of love, courage, and the challenges of life.
Consumers can purchase “Lionet: A Bumblebee’s Loves” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lionet: A Bumblebee’s Loves,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories