Adrie Hastings’s Newly Released "Lionet: A Bumblebee’s Loves" is a Charming and Heartwarming Juvenile Fiction

“Lionet: A Bumblebee’s Loves” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adrie Hastings is delightful story that explores themes of love, courage, and the importance of following one's heart, told through the adventures of a unique bumblebee named Lionet.