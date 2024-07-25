Deacon John and Mary Scott’s Newly Released "Messengers: Divine Encounters" Highlights Divine Messages in Everyday Life
“Messengers: Divine Encounters” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Deacon John and Mary Scott is a compelling exploration of divine messages and spiritual encounters that reaffirm God’s love and presence in our lives.
Payson, AZ, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Messengers: Divine Encounters”: a profound and thought-provoking narrative that delves into the ways God communicates with us through various messengers. “Messengers: Divine Encounters” is the creation of published authors, Deacon John and Mary Scott, who have been married over 55 years. After traveling and working around the world, they settled in Payson and Phoenix, Arizona. Mary is a retired Army, hospital, and school nurse and now volunteers, helping the poor. John, a thirty-five-year Army veteran, is a retired Major General and Civil Servant. After Army retirement, Mary and John returned to Florida where, after 5 years of Diaconate study with Mary, John was ordained a Deacon. They have served in many Parishes and are also involved in Veteran retreats and services. They have 3 children and 7 grandchildren.
Deacon John and Mary Scott share, “Many people are lost and not aware of God’s love and presence. The Catholic Church teaches us that Christ is present with us in the Sacraments. However, we can often encounter Him in other ways and places. This story is about one of those ways. Sometimes, He sends us messengers to show that He is present with us. We hope you enjoy this story, and it gives you pause to reflect on your own faith journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deacon John and Mary Scott’s new book invites readers to contemplate their own faith experiences and recognize the divine encounters in their lives, encouraging a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Messengers: Divine Encounters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Messengers: Divine Encounters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
