Sherry Denmark’s Newly Released "When Men Play" is a Profound Spiritual Journey
“When Men Play” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherry Denmark is a deeply reflective exploration of spiritual growth and divine encounters, illustrating the transformative power of God’s word in daily life.
Bainbridge, GA, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When Men Play,” a deeply personal and empowering reflection, is the creation of published author, Sherry Denmark.
Denmark shares, “Journey—what is it? What does the word journey mean? It’s defined as the act of travel or a passage from one place to another. This book is a written work of my passing from one realm to another. Every page describes a different moment, hour, or day that the Word of God was received. The Lord Jesus increased me with every word that proceeded from his mouth, and every scripture restored my soul. Every moment was one in which Father God and the Son Lord Jesus may be glorified. With every word that you read, may God give you an increase. You shall glorify him in every action, encounter, and appearance, having your sight focused on the Lord Jesus. This is the message revealed in this written work. May the Lord Jesus be received and the blessings of God be extended to you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Denmark’s new book is a testament to the transformative power of faith and scripture, providing readers with a heartfelt guide to spiritual growth and divine connection.
Consumers can purchase “When Men Play” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Men Play,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
