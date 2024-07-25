Linda Wentworth Barnes’s Newly Released "Women of the Bible: Inspiring, Sorrowing, Evil, Abused, and Unexpected" is a Comprehensive and Enlightening Study
“Women of the Bible: Inspiring, Sorrowing, Evil, Abused, and Unexpected: A 13-week Study of Over 100 Women in the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Wentworth Barnes is an in-depth and insightful examination of the diverse roles and experiences of women in the Bible, offering valuable lessons and reflections.
San Antonio, TX, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Women of the Bible: Inspiring, Sorrowing, Evil, Abused, and Unexpected: A 13-week Study of Over 100 Women in the Bible”: an informative resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of key biblical figures. “Women of the Bible: Inspiring, Sorrowing, Evil, Abused, and Unexpected: A 13-week Study of Over 100 Women in the Bible” is the creation of published author, Linda Wentworth Barnes, who has been a pastor’s wife for over three decades. She is the author of another study entitled Pride and Humility: A Guide to Better Understanding Yourself and Others. She and her husband are currently serving a church in San Antonio, Texas. She earned a bachelor of arts from Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky, and a Magistère de Langue et de Civilisation Française from the Sorbonne in Paris, France. She married Reverend Robert W. Barnes, Jr. in 1987, and together they have raised two children.
Barnes shares, “Several women stand out when reading the Bible and, understandably, most studies of biblical women focus on them. Delving into the other lesser-known women mentioned in the Bible is an eye-opening adventure. Women of the Bible explores what we can learn from over 100 biblical women (including the big seven: Eve, Deborah, Ruth, Esther, Sarah, Elizabeth, and Mary), some of whom are only found in one or two verses. By grouping similar women together, we get a picture of how God has shown love to, has worked in and through, and has singled out women since the beginning of time.
“The thirteen weeks of the study include the following:
• Leaders of the faith
• Admirable foreign women
• Abused women
• Humble servants
• Women who made their own way
• The worst women
• Women of great sorrow
• Women who did the right thing
• The good, bad, or some of both
“An in-depth Leader’s Guide is included which provides additional questions for groups or individuals.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Wentworth Barnes’s new book is a rich and detailed study guide that offers both individual and group readers a deep dive into the experiences and teachings of the women in the Bible, helping to illuminate their significant roles and the lessons they impart.
Consumers can purchase “Women of the Bible: Inspiring, Sorrowing, Evil, Abused, and Unexpected: A 13-week Study of Over 100 Women in the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Women of the Bible: Inspiring, Sorrowing, Evil, Abused, and Unexpected: A 13-week Study of Over 100 Women in the Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
