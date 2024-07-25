Joseph Finn’s Newly Released "Fortress Portmore" is a Nostalgic Journey Into Childhood Adventures
“Fortress Portmore” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Finn is a captivating tale that transports readers to a bygone era of childhood innocence and adventure. Through vivid storytelling and relatable characters, Finn captures the essence of a time when imagination reigned supreme and friendships were forged in the fires of youthful exploration.
Saint Louis, MO, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fortress Portmore,” a compelling short story that will inspire the imagination, is the creation of published author, Joseph Finn.
Finn shares, “Fortress Portmore is a time and place that will never come to be again. This delightful tale tries to capture a time before cell phones took selfies and social media boards ruined lives. A time when a child could be free of tracking and of permanent photographic embarrassment. A time when constant parental intervention was not needed for safety nor encouraged.
“Our story is Lord of the Flies meets Ivanhoe meets inner-city racial and social class distress. All before puberty!
“The author tries to capture the hubris, the unfortunate choices of childhood freedom, and the fun of the same.
“The read is short, but may the distance you travel be via beautiful memory to your childhood haunts and the love you had for your friends and neighbors. For the people who live only in your memory, may you get to say hello and thank you once again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Finn’s new book is a timeless ode to the joys of youth and the enduring power of friendship. It is a must-read for anyone who longs to recapture the innocence and wonder of childhood.
Consumers can purchase “Fortress Portmore” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fortress Portmore,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
