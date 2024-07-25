Joseph Finn’s Newly Released "Fortress Portmore" is a Nostalgic Journey Into Childhood Adventures

“Fortress Portmore” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Finn is a captivating tale that transports readers to a bygone era of childhood innocence and adventure. Through vivid storytelling and relatable characters, Finn captures the essence of a time when imagination reigned supreme and friendships were forged in the fires of youthful exploration.