Dennis Beals’s Newly Released "Homeless Kittens" is a Delightful Tale of the Mischievous Nature of Kittens

West Port, MA, July 25, 2024 "Homeless Kittens," a heartwarming tale that captures the playful and mischievous nature of kittens, is the creation of published author, Dennis Beals.Beals shares, "This book teaches children about kittens with drama, humor, and a happy ending. Grandparents report that children sleep with this book and take it to school. They like thinking about a happy event referenced in a book. Parents say their young children like to have the book read to them repeatedly. As an adult, you will have the same experience. I wrote the book to capture a happy experience of my family."Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis Beals's new book is a must-read for animal lovers and anyone who believes in the power of love to overcome adversity. It is a touching reminder that even in the darkest of times, kindness and compassion can light the way to a brighter tomorrow.