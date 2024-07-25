Dennis Beals’s Newly Released "Homeless Kittens" is a Delightful Tale of the Mischievous Nature of Kittens
“Homeless Kittens” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis Beals is a charming story that celebrates the resilience and love found in the world of kittens. Through delightful storytelling and endearing characters, Beals invites readers to experience the joy and compassion that come from caring for these furry friends.
West Port, MA, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Homeless Kittens,” a heartwarming tale that captures the playful and mischievous nature of kittens, is the creation of published author, Dennis Beals.
Beals shares, "This book teaches children about kittens with drama, humor, and a happy ending. Grandparents report that children sleep with this book and take it to school. They like thinking about a happy event referenced in a book. Parents say their young children like to have the book read to them repeatedly. As an adult, you will have the same experience. I wrote the book to capture a happy experience of my family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis Beals’s new book is a must-read for animal lovers and anyone who believes in the power of love to overcome adversity. It is a touching reminder that even in the darkest of times, kindness and compassion can light the way to a brighter tomorrow.
Consumers can purchase “Homeless Kittens” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Homeless Kittens,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Beals shares, "This book teaches children about kittens with drama, humor, and a happy ending. Grandparents report that children sleep with this book and take it to school. They like thinking about a happy event referenced in a book. Parents say their young children like to have the book read to them repeatedly. As an adult, you will have the same experience. I wrote the book to capture a happy experience of my family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis Beals’s new book is a must-read for animal lovers and anyone who believes in the power of love to overcome adversity. It is a touching reminder that even in the darkest of times, kindness and compassion can light the way to a brighter tomorrow.
Consumers can purchase “Homeless Kittens” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Homeless Kittens,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories