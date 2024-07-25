Tara Cummings’s Newly Released “Saved From A Life of Substance Abuse” is a Powerful Testimony of Redemption
“Saved From A Life of Substance Abuse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tara Cummings is a compelling narrative that chronicles the author's journey from addiction to recovery, highlighting the transformative power of faith and perseverance.
Burbank, CA, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Saved From A Life of Substance Abuse”: a compelling narrative that chronicles the author's journey from addiction to recovery. “Saved From A Life of Substance Abuse” is the creation of published author, Tara Cummings, a social media pop culture and political news blogger.
Cummings shares, “I am a pop culture and political news blogger. After reading this book, you can surely see that I’ve come a mighty long way since being saved from a life of drug abuse. A few years later, I produced my news blog, Tara Days News. I finally got the chance to do what I’ve always dreamed of doing. Philippians 4:13 says, 'I can do all things through Christ, who gives me strength.' You can read my monthly summary of the news on my website, Taradaysnews.com.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tara Cummings’s new book offers readers an inspiring and honest account of overcoming addiction through faith, resilience, and the support of a loving community.
Consumers can purchase “Saved From A Life of Substance Abuse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Saved From A Life of Substance Abuse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cummings shares, “I am a pop culture and political news blogger. After reading this book, you can surely see that I’ve come a mighty long way since being saved from a life of drug abuse. A few years later, I produced my news blog, Tara Days News. I finally got the chance to do what I’ve always dreamed of doing. Philippians 4:13 says, 'I can do all things through Christ, who gives me strength.' You can read my monthly summary of the news on my website, Taradaysnews.com.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tara Cummings’s new book offers readers an inspiring and honest account of overcoming addiction through faith, resilience, and the support of a loving community.
Consumers can purchase “Saved From A Life of Substance Abuse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Saved From A Life of Substance Abuse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories