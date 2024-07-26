Jose M. Olivarez’s Newly Released “Calm Acceptance: Through the lenses of 15 non-bestselling authors” is a Captivating and Heartfelt Anthology

“Calm Acceptance: Through the lenses of 15 non-bestselling authors” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jose M. Olivarez is a touching and multi-faceted exploration of family, connection, and divine intervention, narrated through the unique perspectives of various individuals touched by one woman’s quest for her husband’s roots.