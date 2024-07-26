Iris Butler’s Newly Released "Lord, Teach Me: 365 Scripture-Based Prayers" is a Transformative Daily Devotional
“Lord, Teach Me: 365 Scripture-Based Prayers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Iris Butler is a heartfelt daily devotional designed to deepen faith and enhance spiritual growth through scripture-based prayers and meditation.
Englewood, NJ, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Lord, Teach Me: 365 Scripture-Based Prayers”: an empowering resource for daily prayer and reflection. “Lord, Teach Me: 365 Scripture-Based Prayers” is the creation of published author, Iris Butler, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who has earned a Master of Arts in Ministry Leadership from Pillar College, Newark, NJ. She and her husband, Eric, are the founding pastors of Christian International Church, formerly known as True Vine Christian Center, located in northern New Jersey.
Butler shares, “Many of us want to do what the scripture says but are not sure how to. This devotional book will teach us to ask God for guidance based on the verse of the day.
“Acknowledge that without the help of the Holy Spirit, it won’t be done.
The goal of this devotional is to provide a verse for meditation and prayer each day to build faith, relationship, and hopefully curiosity to read more of God’s word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Iris Butler’s new book offers a structured approach to daily spiritual practice, helping readers connect with God and grow in their faith through consistent prayer and reflection on scripture.
Consumers can purchase “Lord, Teach Me: 365 Scripture-Based Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lord, Teach Me: 365 Scripture-Based Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
