Stanley Rhodan’s Newly Released "The Foundation of Principles" is an Empowering Resource for Spiritual Growth
“The Foundation of Principles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stanley Rhodan is a heartfelt exploration of faith and spiritual growth. Drawing from his own experiences and deep-rooted Christian beliefs, Rhodan delves into the fundamental principles that guide a life dedicated to serving God.
St. Helena Island, SC, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Foundation of Principles”: a compelling journey into the heart of faith and spiritual fulfillment. “The Foundation of Principles” is the creation of published author, Stanley Rhodan, a native of South Carolina. As a youth, his mother’s teaching introduced him to his Lord Jesus Christ. Having a strong desire for his word, he decided to write poems, journals, and songs. His passion for serving Him excelled during his military career where he served in the US Army. Being a worship leader, God blessed him with the talent to bless others with worship songs and music. Now in his pastime, he and his wife enjoys mentoring young men and giving lectures on positioning and coaching the youth soccer team with his church family.
Rhodan shares, “In the perfect plan for us, our chief architect is God himself. The Foundation of Principles prepares us for serving God, our Father. Truth and righteousness must be acknowledged; these are words of a perfect plan forever, even when this life ceases. God himself said, 'I’m going to prepare a place for you so where I am, you may be also.' His words remind us to be faithful even until he calls us home. Hold fast unto his words and always trust his words. Never lean to your understanding. He’s our constant friend. I’m reminded to remain faithful through his guidance. God’s words are alive in the book of Hebrews 12:
“For the word of God is alive and active sharper than any double-edged sword.
“It penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints, and marrow. God, you said, 'Let us make man in our image.'
“Man of God must be adequately equipped for every good work of God, a foundation that hell cannot prevail. To our God be the glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stanley Rhodan’s new book offers readers a roadmap to spiritual growth and fulfillment. Through personal anecdotes, scripture, and heartfelt reflections, Rhodan provides readers with the tools they need to deepen their faith and live a life guided by God’s principles.
Consumers can purchase “The Foundation of Principles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Foundation of Principles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
