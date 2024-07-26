Marie Hebert’s Newly Released "Mental: Satanic Torments of the Mind" is a Provocative and Eye-Opening Discussion
“Mental: Satanic Torments of the Mind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Hebert is a profound examination of the pervasive influence of satanic manipulation on our thoughts and the empowering strategies to reclaim control over our minds.
Lafayette, LA, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mental: Satanic Torments of the Mind”: a compelling and insightful exploration of the mind's spiritual battles. “Mental: Satanic Torments of the Mind” is the creation of published author, Marie Hebert, who has taught art design and theoretical application in both the Texas and Louisiana public school systems. She has taught students at every grade level from elementary to middle school, high school, and college.
Hebert shares, “Satan’s influence over our thinking has become so invasive, so commonplace, and so prevalent that most people—even Christians—believe that stressful, cynical thinking is normal. We have bought into the lie of c’est la vie—“that’s just life.”
“By accepting Satan’s view of life as 'normal,' we have stopped fighting for control of our own minds. By not asserting our 'No,' we have tacitly given our 'Yes' to Satan controlling how we think about ourselves, about others, and about God.
In Mental: Satanic Torments of the Mind, Marie Hebert exposes the ways Satan cunningly distorts and manipulates our thinking in order to stymie us. More important than revealing how Satan does this, she offers counter-offensive strategies for resisting and eliminating his influence. Mental: Satanic Torments of the Mind is a must-read for anyone struggling to live a fulfilling life free of satanic influence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Hebert’s new book is an essential resource for those seeking to understand and overcome the psychological and spiritual challenges posed by satanic interference.
Consumers can purchase “Mental: Satanic Torments of the Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mental: Satanic Torments of the Mind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
