Shondra N. Davis’s Newly Released "Losing to Win" is an Inspirational and Empowering Read
“Losing to Win” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shondra N. Davis is an inspiring compilation of personal stories and spiritual insights focused on overcoming life's challenges and embracing God's plan.
Jacksonville, NC, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Losing to Win”: a compelling collection of twenty-one inspirational moments aimed at helping readers find strength and perseverance through faith. “Losing to Win” is the creation of published author, Shondra N. Davis, a dedicated mother of two, registered nurse, and entrepreneur. She accepted the call as an ordained minister in 2008 and has served as a spiritual mentor and life advisor to many.
Davis shares, “'The race is not given to the swift nor the strong but to the one who endures to the end.'
“Following a car accident that left her debilitated and unable to work, Shondra became afraid that life as she knew it was about to drastically change. Healthcare Administrator with the opportunity for yet another promotion, happily married to her college sweetheart, daughter set to be the valedictorian of her graduating class—she could not afford to have life altered at this time, but God saw different. Many times life’s losses are truly our greatest wins IF and WHEN we allow God to have His way and arrange and rearrange.
“Inspired by the Holy Spirit, orchestrated by God, Shondra journeyed through the loss of love and life as she knew it so she could truly WIN again! Losing to Win is a compilation of twenty-one inspirational moments that helped her make it through and will hopefully do the same for you.
“Transparent and unorthodox in its ways, Losing to Win shows that you too can persevere beyond life’s circumstances and CHOOSE to WIN AGAIN!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shondra N. Davis’s new book is a heartfelt guide for anyone seeking to find hope and renewal in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “Losing to Win” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Losing to Win,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
