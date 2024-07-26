Shachar Bareket’s Newly Released “She Got The Hell Out: How Dawn Jailed the Trauma of Abuse and Freed Her Soul” is a Powerful and Healing Narrative
“She Got The Hell Out: How Dawn Jailed the Trauma of Abuse and Freed Her Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shachar Bareket is a compelling and transformative story about overcoming the generational trauma of abuse and finding spiritual and emotional freedom.
New York, NY, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “She Got The Hell Out: How Dawn Jailed the Trauma of Abuse and Freed Her Soul,” a riveting and heartfelt exploration of healing from deep-seated familial trauma, is the creation of published author, Shachar Bareket.
Bareket shares, “Dawn knew her bedridden mother survived a sexually abused childhood, so she tried to understand her reluctance when she said she didn’t want to feel guilty about what happened so long ago. Yet her daughter believed she had the right to know her biological father and if she was a child of lust, love, or loathing. To her surprise, when her mother stared into space and started talking, it was clear that both sides of their family had been keeping dirty little secrets for at least three centuries.
“Shocked by her admission, when her mother realized what she said she suddenly scowled and hollered, 'What if I had let myself love you and they took you too? I couldn’t take another loss. Stop looking at me. I did the best I could. Leave me alone. Get out. Go!”
“Dawn knew she was speaking from her living hell, which had also hindered her daughter’s life. But all was not lost…for Dawn’s prayers brought more than comfort.
“She was blessed with the wholeness she always wanted.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shachar Bareket’s new book is an inspiring journey of resilience, faith, and ultimate healing, providing readers with hope and a path to overcoming their own traumas.
Consumers can purchase “She Got The Hell Out: How Dawn Jailed the Trauma of Abuse and Freed Her Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “She Got The Hell Out: How Dawn Jailed the Trauma of Abuse and Freed Her Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
