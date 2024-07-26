Gary Downton’s Newly Released “And the Rest of It #3 of the Eye-Opener Trilogy” is a Compelling Prophetic Exploration
“And the Rest of It #3 of the Eye-Opener Trilogy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Downton is a thought-provoking continuation of his trilogy, delving into prophetic revelations and their significance for the past, present, and future.
Hammond, NY, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “And the Rest of It #3 of the Eye-Opener Trilogy”: a thought-provoking examination of prophetic knowledge. “And the Rest of It #3 of the Eye-Opener Trilogy” is the creation of published author, Gary Downton, a dedicated husband who majored in geography and minored in biology at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland. He has been a pastor in three locations: Montana, Washington State, and New York. He is involved in the music ministry at the present time. He continues to operate a sawmill as a ministry tool.
His wife and sidekick has two degrees in substance abuse counseling aspects, and she is the present director of Grace House in Canton, New York. Her ministry helps ladies of all ages recover from addictions.
Downton shares, “This book completes the Eye-Opener trilogy. Whether you choose to believe the prophecies in these three books is entirely up to you. This three-book series is not science fiction. I wrote down, in general, the past, the future, and the present as God the Holy Spirit instructed me. All the prophecy fits together like a perfect giant puzzle, and it all makes common sense. There are no 'guesswork suppositions,' and His way of explanation always makes for positive commentary. Enjoy the trilogy and let your imagination work for you as to how everything works from start to never-ending. It is our choice what we wish to incorporate into our mind, will, and emotions. The universe continues to unfold.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Downton’s new book offers a profound journey through divine prophecies, encouraging readers to reflect on their spiritual beliefs and the unfolding of the universe.
Consumers can purchase “And the Rest of It #3 of the Eye-Opener Trilogy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “And the Rest of It #3 of the Eye-Opener Trilogy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
His wife and sidekick has two degrees in substance abuse counseling aspects, and she is the present director of Grace House in Canton, New York. Her ministry helps ladies of all ages recover from addictions.
Downton shares, “This book completes the Eye-Opener trilogy. Whether you choose to believe the prophecies in these three books is entirely up to you. This three-book series is not science fiction. I wrote down, in general, the past, the future, and the present as God the Holy Spirit instructed me. All the prophecy fits together like a perfect giant puzzle, and it all makes common sense. There are no 'guesswork suppositions,' and His way of explanation always makes for positive commentary. Enjoy the trilogy and let your imagination work for you as to how everything works from start to never-ending. It is our choice what we wish to incorporate into our mind, will, and emotions. The universe continues to unfold.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Downton’s new book offers a profound journey through divine prophecies, encouraging readers to reflect on their spiritual beliefs and the unfolding of the universe.
Consumers can purchase “And the Rest of It #3 of the Eye-Opener Trilogy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “And the Rest of It #3 of the Eye-Opener Trilogy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories