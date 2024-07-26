David L. Mahan’s Newly Released "In Between Places: Finding Peace in the Midst of Transition" is a Thoughtful and Uplifting Guide

“In Between Places: Finding Peace in the Midst of Transition” from Christian Faith Publishing author David L. Mahan is a comforting and insightful exploration of navigating life's transitional periods with faith, offering readers practical biblical advice and encouragement to find peace and purpose during times of change.