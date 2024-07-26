David L. Mahan’s Newly Released "In Between Places: Finding Peace in the Midst of Transition" is a Thoughtful and Uplifting Guide
“In Between Places: Finding Peace in the Midst of Transition” from Christian Faith Publishing author David L. Mahan is a comforting and insightful exploration of navigating life's transitional periods with faith, offering readers practical biblical advice and encouragement to find peace and purpose during times of change.
Dacono, CO, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “In Between Places: Finding Peace in the Midst of Transition”: a comforting and insightful exploration of navigating life's transitional periods with faith. “In Between Places: Finding Peace in the Midst of Transition” is the creation of published author, David L. Mahan, a graduate of ministry from the Wagner Leadership Institute (a.k.a. Wagner University). He is married and is the father of one son and dedicated grandfather to five grandchildren. Dave is also the founder of Ezekiel Prayer Ministries and calls Arizona home. His passion is prayer and worship, as well as American history. Dave loves to help others realize their full potential in God’s calling for their lives.
Mahan shares, “Transition in life can be extremely challenging and stressful, especially when we attempt to go through these arduous periods alone. The In-Between Places provides biblical advice on how to navigate transitional seasons in life with faith and focus, resulting in abiding peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David L. Mahan’s new book offers readers practical guidance and spiritual encouragement, helping them to find peace and purpose during times of change and uncertainty.
Consumers can purchase “In Between Places: Finding Peace in the Midst of Transition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In Between Places: Finding Peace in the Midst of Transition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mahan shares, “Transition in life can be extremely challenging and stressful, especially when we attempt to go through these arduous periods alone. The In-Between Places provides biblical advice on how to navigate transitional seasons in life with faith and focus, resulting in abiding peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David L. Mahan’s new book offers readers practical guidance and spiritual encouragement, helping them to find peace and purpose during times of change and uncertainty.
Consumers can purchase “In Between Places: Finding Peace in the Midst of Transition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In Between Places: Finding Peace in the Midst of Transition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories