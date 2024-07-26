Vitaly Lopez-Recio’s Newly Released "Between You and Me" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Belonging

“Between You and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vitaly Lopez-Recio is a charming children's book that follows a nameless traveler on a special mission to help others feel less alone. Through beautiful illustrations and a touching narrative, the book explores themes of friendship, empathy, and the importance of connection.