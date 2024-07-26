Vitaly Lopez-Recio’s Newly Released "Between You and Me" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Belonging
“Between You and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vitaly Lopez-Recio is a charming children's book that follows a nameless traveler on a special mission to help others feel less alone. Through beautiful illustrations and a touching narrative, the book explores themes of friendship, empathy, and the importance of connection.
Brooklyn, NY, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Between You and Me”: a magical journey alongside a mysterious traveler without a name. “Between You and Me” is the creation of published author, Vitaly Lopez-Recio, a native of the Dominican Republic who finished her high school degree in Saint Croix, one of the US Virgin Islands. In 2015, she began her studies in fine arts at the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico and culminated her studies with a master’s degree in painting at the New York Academy of Art.
Lopez-Recio shares, “Between You and Me is the story of a being without a name who loves to travel. This being has a mission and is very important. You’re going to discover it through these pages. This being is going to help you not feel alone anymore.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vitaly Lopez-Recio’s new book is a testament to her talent as both an artist and a storyteller. With its captivating illustrations and heartfelt narrative, this book is a must-read for children seeking tales of adventure and compassion.
Consumers can purchase “Between You and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Between You and Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
