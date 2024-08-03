Salute To Service: A Veteran's Day Out

"Salute to Service" will feature inspiring speeches from veteran speakers, live performances by local bands, and a variety of engaging activities for all ages. Attendees can explore booths from numerous vendors, enjoy delicious food, and participate in games and activities including jumpers and a clown show for children. The event will also welcome several motorcycle clubs, adding a thrilling element to the day's festivities. All proceeds go to supporting homeless veterans.