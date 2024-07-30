Fieldcode Announces New User-Based Pricing Model to Enhance Flexibility and Customer Satisfaction
Fieldcode introduces new user-based pricing model with three tiers: Start, Business, and Enterprise, offering greater flexibility and competitive advantages. Business and Enterprise tiers include extensive customization for unique business needs.
Nürnberg, Germany, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management software, has introduced a new pricing model to offer greater flexibility and competitive advantages to its clients. This strategic move aligns with Fieldcode’s commitment to improving customer satisfaction and meeting the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes.
The updated pricing structure offers three distinct tiers: Start, Business, and Enterprise, each designed to cater to varying levels of service needs and scales. The Start tier, priced at $25 per user, provides a comprehensive 90-day free trial along with essential scheduling and route optimization features, making it suitable for smaller teams and businesses looking to enhance their field service management.
The Business tier, available for $45 per user, includes all the functionalities of the Start tier, along with advanced cooperation options, such as APIs to external systems and the ability to initiate outgoing partner cooperation. This tier also provides enhanced workflow customization and automated email actions, giving mid-sized businesses more robust tools to manage their operations effectively.
At the top of the new pricing model is the Enterprise tier, priced at $65 per user. This tier is designed for larger organizations requiring full automation and advanced analytics. It includes features like fully automated dispatching, comprehensive BI forecasting reports, and extensive customization capabilities, such as the creation of fully customized PDF documents and advanced SLA monitoring.
Detailed information on the features included in each pricing tier is now available on Fieldcode’s website.
Strategic Objectives and Pricing Flexibility
Fieldcode's decision to introduce this new pricing model stems from key strategic objectives. The new model allows businesses to better anticipate and manage their expenses based on the number of users, offering a scalable approach that can adapt as team sizes change.
Fieldcode will also continue to offer its pay-per-event model. This pay-as-you-go option is ideal for businesses with seasonal demands or lower ticket volumes and for those preferring not to commit to monthly fees. The pay-per-event option ensures that all clients, regardless of their business cycle or volume of activity, have access to the high-quality field service management tools Fieldcode provides.
About Fieldcode:
Fieldcode is a provider of smart field service management (FSM) software with 20 years of global expertise. The software transforms businesses across various industries with precision and intelligence in service management. Fieldcode guarantees a fully automated, zero-touch service delivery process, where tickets seamlessly advance from creation to the engineer without any manual intervention. The software combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to support customers' CO2 reduction goals and promote a positive environmental impact.
The updated pricing structure offers three distinct tiers: Start, Business, and Enterprise, each designed to cater to varying levels of service needs and scales. The Start tier, priced at $25 per user, provides a comprehensive 90-day free trial along with essential scheduling and route optimization features, making it suitable for smaller teams and businesses looking to enhance their field service management.
The Business tier, available for $45 per user, includes all the functionalities of the Start tier, along with advanced cooperation options, such as APIs to external systems and the ability to initiate outgoing partner cooperation. This tier also provides enhanced workflow customization and automated email actions, giving mid-sized businesses more robust tools to manage their operations effectively.
At the top of the new pricing model is the Enterprise tier, priced at $65 per user. This tier is designed for larger organizations requiring full automation and advanced analytics. It includes features like fully automated dispatching, comprehensive BI forecasting reports, and extensive customization capabilities, such as the creation of fully customized PDF documents and advanced SLA monitoring.
Detailed information on the features included in each pricing tier is now available on Fieldcode’s website.
Strategic Objectives and Pricing Flexibility
Fieldcode's decision to introduce this new pricing model stems from key strategic objectives. The new model allows businesses to better anticipate and manage their expenses based on the number of users, offering a scalable approach that can adapt as team sizes change.
Fieldcode will also continue to offer its pay-per-event model. This pay-as-you-go option is ideal for businesses with seasonal demands or lower ticket volumes and for those preferring not to commit to monthly fees. The pay-per-event option ensures that all clients, regardless of their business cycle or volume of activity, have access to the high-quality field service management tools Fieldcode provides.
About Fieldcode:
Fieldcode is a provider of smart field service management (FSM) software with 20 years of global expertise. The software transforms businesses across various industries with precision and intelligence in service management. Fieldcode guarantees a fully automated, zero-touch service delivery process, where tickets seamlessly advance from creation to the engineer without any manual intervention. The software combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to support customers' CO2 reduction goals and promote a positive environmental impact.
Contact
FieldcodeContact
Despoina Mountanea
+306973564888
www.fieldcode.com
Despoina Mountanea
+306973564888
www.fieldcode.com
Categories