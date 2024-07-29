Author James Tomlin’s New Book "Pipeline" is a Captivating Romance Set Against the Backdrop of the Texas Oil Industry That Explores the Impact of Pipelines Across the US
Recent release “Pipeline” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author James Tomlin is a riveting story that delves into the world of Texas oil and romance. Expertly paced and character-driven, Tomlin’s compelling novel intertwines the complexities of environmental issues, business intrigue, and the enduring legacy of Texas ranching.
Queen Creek, AZ, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Tomlin, a former Pro Football player in the NFL and CFL, whose career spans four decades in the Oil and Gas industry, has completed his new book, “Pipeline”: a thought-provoking novel that invites readers on a captivating journey through the heart of Texas exploring the life of a rogue billionaire oilman and the intricate interplay between wealth, power, and love.
“‘Pipeline’ is the story of a rogue billionaire oilman,” writes Tomlin. “Story takes place in Texas. It is a story about the environmental impact of pipelines in the US and the dangers of mismanagement. It is also a classy love story, with history of the Texas ranching business.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, James Tomlin’s gripping tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life as the author deftly explores themes of love, loyalty, and the enduring legacy of Texas ranching families. Drawing upon years of the author’s own personal and professional observations, “Pipeline” offers readers a compelling narrative that challenges assumptions and prompts reflection on the profound issues shaping our world today.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Pipeline" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
