Author James Tomlin’s New Book "Pipeline" is a Captivating Romance Set Against the Backdrop of the Texas Oil Industry That Explores the Impact of Pipelines Across the US

Recent release “Pipeline” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author James Tomlin is a riveting story that delves into the world of Texas oil and romance. Expertly paced and character-driven, Tomlin’s compelling novel intertwines the complexities of environmental issues, business intrigue, and the enduring legacy of Texas ranching.