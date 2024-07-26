Kings of Carlisle Release Heartfelt Ballad "Let's Not Say Goodbye"
Kings of Carlisle, led by the talented singer, songwriter, and producer Russell Leedy, has announced the release of their latest single, "Let's Not Say Goodbye." This poignant ballad explores the theme of parting ways while holding onto hope and memories, encapsulating the band's signature blend of emotive lyricism and melodic depth.
Carlisle, PA, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Russell Leedy, known for his distinctive voice and evocative songwriting, marks "Let's Not Say Goodbye" as his 13th release under Kings of Carlisle. The song is a testament to Russell's evolution since it's inception, showcasing his ability to connect with audiences through powerful storytelling and musical craftsmanship.
"Let's Not Say Goodbye" speaks directly to the human experience of navigating endings with grace and optimism, resonating with listeners who have faced the complexities of relationships. The track promises to captivate with its soulful vocals, lush instrumentation, and a narrative that lingers long after the music fades.
Kings of Carlisle have carved a niche in the indie music scene, drawing inspiration from a diverse range of influences while staying true to their roots. Russell Leedy's role as both lead singer and producer has been instrumental in shaping the sound, crafting a catalog that spans themes of love, loss, and personal growth.
Listeners can expect "Let's Not Say Goodbye" to be available on all major streaming platforms on July 26. For those seeking a heartfelt exploration of human connection and resilience, Kings of Carlisle's latest offering promises to be a standout addition to their discography.
About Kings of Carlisle:
Kings of Carlisle is an indie band hailing from Carlisle, PA, United States, known for their introspective lyrics and atmospheric soundscapes. Led by Russell Leedy, the band has garnered a dedicated following with their emotive storytelling and evocative musical arrangements. With a growing discography that resonates with audiences worldwide, Kings of Carlisle continue to push creative boundaries while staying rooted in their distinctive musical identity.
Contact
Teri Noboa
786-237-4432
www.kingsofcarlislekoc.com
