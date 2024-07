Daugherty Named Largest IT Consulting Firm for 2024

St. Louis, MO, July 29, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as the St. Louis Business Journal’s number one largest IT consulting in the region.About the St. Louis’ Largest IT Consulting Firm RecognitionThe list maintained by the St. Louis Business Journal of the 25 largest IT consulting firms in St. Louis includes firms ranked by total full-time equivalent IT consultants in the region. Visit the St. Louis Business Journal’s list of largest IT consulting firms for additional information and a complete list.About Daugherty Business SolutionsFor over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.