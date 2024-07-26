Ria G.’s Newly Released “The Littlest Angel: Merinda P- Don’t be afraid” is a Heartwarming Tale of Courage and Friendship
“The Littlest Angel: Merinda P- Don’t be afraid” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ria G. enchants readers with a captivating narrative about overcoming fear and embracing bravery. Through the delightful adventures of Merinda P, readers embark on a journey filled with whimsy, laughter, and valuable life lessons.
New York, NY, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Littlest Angel: Merinda P- Don’t be afraid”: a sweet tale of learning to overcome one’s fears. “The Littlest Angel: Merinda P- Don’t be afraid” is the creation of published author, Ria G., who lives in Greensboro, North Carolina, with her husband. She has two sons and a chiweenie named Tux. When she is not spending time with her family, she enjoys bike riding, other outdoor sports, and reading. She has continued to work with children for the past twenty-two years, has found extreme joy in missionary work and leading children’s ministry.
Ria G. shares, “Meet Merinda P, a fun-loving, playful, spunky, and cute little angel eager to go to work on earth. Journey with her as she adventures to help Luke, a little boy afraid of his own shadow, learn the true culprit of fear. On this journey you will also meet other amazing characters and not-so-amazing characters.
“You’ll see what I mean. Are you ready? Come on, let’s go! You are going to love the journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ria G.’s new book is brought to life with vibrant illustrations by Dameatrae Hodge, adding depth and visual appeal to the enchanting story. As readers follow Merinda P’s journey of self-discovery and friendship, they are reminded of the power of courage and the importance of facing our fears with bravery and determination.
Consumers can purchase “The Littlest Angel: Merinda P- Don’t be afraid” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Littlest Angel: Merinda P- Don’t be afraid,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
