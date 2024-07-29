Amos Dertes’s Newly Released “The Tale of Two Churches: Rise of the Apostates” is a Provocative and Eye-Opening Analysis of Modern Christianity
“The Tale of Two Churches: Rise of the Apostates” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amos Dertes is a bold examination of the contemporary church, contrasting true Christian faith with the rise of a materialistic, counterfeit church, and exploring themes of holiness, justice, and spiritual discernment.
Montclair, NJ, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Tale of Two Churches: Rise of the Apostates,” a thought-provoking discussion of how modern Christianity has been affected by societal shifts, is the creation of published author, Amos Dertes.
Dertes shares, “This book is designed as an instructional manual for anyone whoever said, 'I do not understand what is happening in the churches. Why are pastors untrustworthy? Why are the members of churches acting worse than those who do not know God? And why is the church mundane and cold?'
“The author is taking a bold stand to address the elephant in the room. He reveals that there are two different churches on earth currently—the church of Jesus Christ and the counterfeit. Each church has chosen a platform to stand on. On the platform of holiness stands the church of Jesus, the true church. This church is managed by the Holy Spirit, just like the church of Pentecost. There are very few of them, but they remain holy and preach the true gospel of Jesus Christ. They show justice, righteousness, holiness, and confirm the love and power of God and the resurrection of Jesus by performing miracles. In contrast, the counterfeit church stands on a materialistic platform. This church pledges allegiance to a different master. It is selfish, lawless, and unjust. It rejects the power of God and has evicted the Holy Spirit. Its mission is to discredit the true Jesus. It has no ethics, no brotherly love. It prefers a feel-good, do-good gospel instead of the genuine gospel of Jesus and his apostles. It seeks power, prestige, and the love of the world.
“In the book, the author reveals that this rogue, materialistic, unjust, and unrighteous Christian church is the instrument of Satan, part of the false religion that will usher the days of the Antichrist. As its members infiltrate the true church, this book is a call reminding the true Christian to take a stand for justice and righteousness, to be sanctified, and to receive the anointing of the Holy Spirit. Go purchase oil for your lamp now because the window of opportunity is closing. Jesus is coming to take his own home soon, and those who do not have oil in their lamp and are not holy will not be allowed in the wedding chamber to see the king.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amos Dertes’s new book offers readers a compelling critique of the current state of the church, urging believers to seek true holiness and prepare for the return of Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Tale of Two Churches: Rise of the Apostates” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Tale of Two Churches: Rise of the Apostates,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
