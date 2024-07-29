Amos Dertes’s Newly Released “The Tale of Two Churches: Rise of the Apostates” is a Provocative and Eye-Opening Analysis of Modern Christianity

“The Tale of Two Churches: Rise of the Apostates” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amos Dertes is a bold examination of the contemporary church, contrasting true Christian faith with the rise of a materialistic, counterfeit church, and exploring themes of holiness, justice, and spiritual discernment.