Geneva Lewis Harris’s Newly Released “BESTIES and CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES” is a Delightful and Educational Children’s Tale
“BESTIES and CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES” from Christian Faith Publishing author Geneva Lewis Harris is a charming tale that teaches children the importance of good character and the fruits of the spirit through relatable scenarios and engaging characters.
Lakeland, FL, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “BESTIES and CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES”: a heartwarming resource for parents and educators. “BESTIES and CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES” is the creation of published author, Geneva Lewis Harris, who resides in Central Florida with her family. Geneva is a graduate of Warner Southern University and Polk State College, formerly known as Polk Community College. She is the founder and executive director of Progress Christian Academy. Geneva has been working with young children for thirty-seven years and has a passion to assist children in developing physically, mentally, and spiritually.
Lewis Harris shares, “'BESTIES and CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES' is written to help children understand the value of good character. The characters in the story are faced with situations that allow them to demonstrate good-character-building traits inspired by the lovely thoughts that come to their mind, referred to as a Lovely Buddy. The Lovely Buddies are the fruits of the spirit, as mentioned in God’s Word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geneva Lewis Harris’s new book is an engaging and uplifting resource for children, teaching them valuable life lessons through heartwarming stories and the positive influence of Lovely Buddies.
Consumers can purchase “BESTIES and CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BESTIES and CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories