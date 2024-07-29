Pastor Larry J. Paxson’s Newly Released “One Step from Stupid: Living Life with One Finger on the Dumb Button” is a Candid and Insightful Guide

“One Step from Stupid: Living Life with One Finger on the Dumb Button” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Larry J. Paxson is a compassionate exploration of the pitfalls of poor decision-making in relationships and offers practical advice for overcoming them.