Pastor Larry J. Paxson’s Newly Released “One Step from Stupid: Living Life with One Finger on the Dumb Button” is a Candid and Insightful Guide
“One Step from Stupid: Living Life with One Finger on the Dumb Button” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Larry J. Paxson is a compassionate exploration of the pitfalls of poor decision-making in relationships and offers practical advice for overcoming them.
Salem, OH, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “One Step from Stupid: Living Life with One Finger on the Dumb Button”: an encouraging resource for anyone working to rebuild or understand the foundational components of trust. “One Step from Stupid: Living Life with One Finger on the Dumb Button” is the creation of published author, Pastor Larry J. Paxson, a student of Moody Bible Institute of Chicago. He became a Bible teacher, pastor, church planter, and author. At the churches, he and his wife, Lynn, became pastor and administrative assistant. They planted two churches in Northeast Ohio: Faith Chapel and Salt Life Church. For just over twenty-four years, they served God in these ministries. After many years of divorce-recovery counseling and divorce-recovery workshops, along with thousands of hours of Christian-relationship counseling, Larry became one of his small town’s relational Christian counselors. He even received the Best of the Best Award from the town’s newspaper. He is known for counseling and encouraging relationships back together, instead of letting them end what God had put together. This was a big effort because he himself was part of failed relationships in his past. Pastor Larry studied long and hard to get answers to why and how this happened to his relationships so he would never cross that bridge again. And he is willing to share what he learned at any time and any place. Pastor Larry and Lynn have been married for thirty-two years and are looking forward to the next thirty-two.
Paxson shares, “Finally, some sensible advice and caring encouragement when it comes to those who tend to give in to temptation and for those who suffer for their bad decision-making—Pastor Larry Paxson, a twenty-four-year veteran of relational Christian counseling, shares insights into the healing process.
“There is so much confusion about why we do such dumb things even when we know it will crush a relationship or a loved one’s heart. And the only excuses that are given over and over are, 'I don’t know why I did it,' 'I guess I just wasn’t thinking,' 'it meant nothing to me,' 'I didn’t mean to hurt anyone,' 'that is not who I am,' 'I would never hurt my significant other,' but they do and did. They break hearts and end the trust that has been built over the years in the relationship. It is almost like they were listening to someone’s whispers and were under their spell to do wrong. And the realization is, that is exactly what happened.
“In this book, we will come to realize just how it happens and why. Reading this book could be the one thing that will keep your marriage together. One Step from Stupid: Living Life with One Finger on the Dumb Button is a must read for couples who are struggling in their relationships, for church counselors, and pastors who do Christian counseling. It is for anyone who accepts the challenge of trying to hold together a marriage or a relationship instead of following the way of our culture and just ending it. After all, it is so much easier than working on it, trying to make it better than it ever was before. Yes, it is possible for a complete healing of the relationship. We just need to know how. It is not from being one step from stupid and pushing the dumb button again and giving up.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Larry J. Paxson’s new book provides valuable insights and practical steps for fostering strong, healthy relationships, offering hope and guidance to those struggling with relational issues.
Consumers can purchase “One Step from Stupid: Living Life with One Finger on the Dumb Button” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “One Step from Stupid: Living Life with One Finger on the Dumb Button,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
