David W. Crump’s Newly Released "The Fourth Book of Messages from God’s Humble Servant" is a Thought-Provoking Spiritual Guide
“The Fourth Book of Messages from God’s Humble Servant” from Christian Faith Publishing author David W. Crump is an inspiring collection of reflections and guidance aimed at helping readers align their lives with God's plan.
Milwaukee, WI, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Fourth Book of Messages from God’s Humble Servant”: a compelling compilation of spiritual reflections designed to help readers find and follow God's path for their lives. “The Fourth Book of Messages from God’s Humble Servant” is the creation of published author, David W. Crump, a loyal servant of God who had a flourishing career in heavy manufacturing for three decades. He shifted career gears in 2003 and spent fourteen years of his life as a service worker in a hospital before he decided to become a published author.
Crump shares, “This addition to the Messages series is a continuation of the original theme found in the first book. In the Fourth Book of Messages from God’s Humble Servant, we are again challenged to examine ourselves.
“When faced with a fork in the road, the Fourth Book is meant to help us choose the path that God has planned for our lives.
“One example is the message 'The Pathway Home.'
“I have been on my way, walking home, for many years now. The only pathway that will lead me home is the one that is guided by my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. My home is not earthbound. My home is in the kingdom of heaven.
“The messages act as a mirror and allow us to take a good long look at ourselves…at how we are living. For instance, if we attend a party and see someone we know to be wealthy, we watch that person. We listen to see if we share the same thoughts concerning our finances.
“The message 'Money or Belief' gives us reason to pause.
“With enough money, you can build the most luxurious mansion ever designed by man. But no amount of money can buy you a pup tent in the kingdom of heaven. The price of admission into heaven is belief in God.
“While the messages in the Fourth Book of Messages from God’s Humble Servant are based on biblical scripture, it is not the Bible. They are simply intended to help believers and nonbelievers who have lost their way get back on the pathway that leads to the kingdom of heaven.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David W. Crump’s new book invites readers to deeply reflect on their spiritual journey and consider the choices that lead to a fulfilling life in alignment with God's will.
Consumers can purchase “The Fourth Book of Messages from God’s Humble Servant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fourth Book of Messages from God’s Humble Servant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories