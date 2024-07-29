Kathleen Guire’s Newly Released “America’s Future: A Kat Thriller” is a Captivating Tale of Suspense That Will Delight Fans of the Genre
“America’s Future: A Kat Thriller” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Guire is a riveting suspense novel that delves into themes of conspiracy, human trafficking, and the resilience of the human spirit.
Tarra Alta, WV, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “America’s Future: A Kat Thriller”: an action-packed tale of danger, murder, and complex societal issues. “America’s Future: A Kat Thriller” is the creation of published author, Kathleen Guire, a mother of seven—four through adoption—a former National Parent of the Year, author, teacher, and speaker. America’s Future is the second in her Kat’s Mystery series.
Guire shares, “After taking down a human trafficking ring with the help of FBI profiler friends in Kill the Librarian, Kat relocates to the mountains of Spruce Lake for her own safety and a fresh start.
“When a dead body bobs up in Spruce Lake, Kat fears her enemies have found her. Is she just paranoid after her recent adventure? Or are the tentacles of the human trafficking ring deeper and more sinister than almost anyone thought?
“A few death scares and new friends later, Kat notices a common denominator between the threats and the young college friends she’s mentoring.
“America’s Future promises foster teens an education and a future—as long as they do some service for the organization in exchange. When Kat begins to dig into the ideology of the organization, she discovers a plan that will destroy the United States as we know it—and maybe cause her to tangle with some old enemies.
“Will anyone believe her? Will she be able to infiltrate the organization and save the nation and the foster teens she loves?
“From the author of Kill the Librarian, this novel will shake you to your core and leave you wondering if you’ve just read today’s latest headline. You’ll be hanging on to the edge of your seat until the last page.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Guire’s new book masterfully combines suspense and social commentary, challenging readers to reflect on contemporary issues through a thrilling narrative.
Consumers can purchase “America’s Future: A Kat Thriller” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “America’s Future: A Kat Thriller,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
