Joshua A. Stone’s Newly Released "Points of Connection" is a Transformative Guide for Church Growth

“Points of Connection: Realizing the Potential for Improving the Church Membership Process” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joshua A. Stone offers a comprehensive approach to church member assimilation, emphasizing the importance of connection, engagement, and service. Through structured program evaluation and interviews with new church members, Stone provides valuable insights and practical strategies to enhance the assimilation process and foster growth within the church community.