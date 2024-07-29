Joshua A. Stone’s Newly Released "Points of Connection" is a Transformative Guide for Church Growth
“Points of Connection: Realizing the Potential for Improving the Church Membership Process” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joshua A. Stone offers a comprehensive approach to church member assimilation, emphasizing the importance of connection, engagement, and service. Through structured program evaluation and interviews with new church members, Stone provides valuable insights and practical strategies to enhance the assimilation process and foster growth within the church community.
Beaufort, SC, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Points of Connection: Realizing the Potential for Improving the Church Membership Process”: a groundbreaking resource for church leaders seeking to strengthen member assimilation and foster growth within their congregations. “Points of Connection: Realizing the Potential for Improving the Church Membership Process” is the creation of published author, Joshua A. Stone, who serves as campus pastor at Community Bible Church in Beaufort, South Carolina. Prior to this, he served in the United States Marine Corps and retired after twenty-one years of faithful service. He and his wife, Denise, live on Lady’s Island in the beautiful Lowcountry of South Carolina. Stone is a graduate of Valdosta State University and Dallas Theological Seminary.
Stone shares, “Church member assimilation is key to growth for the Christian and has been particularly difficult for many churches since the recent pandemic. A highly assimilated church is a church where all members are encouraged in tangible ways in their walk with Jesus Christ as their personal Savior by embodying the great apologetic:
“…but speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in all aspects into Him who is the head, that is, Christ, from whom the whole body, being fitted and held together by what every joint supplies, according to the proper working of each individual part, causes the growth of the body for the building up of itself in love. (Ephesians 4:15–16 NASB 2020)
“Using a structured program evaluation, the author sought to gain insight from new church members by interviewing a cross-section of new members who had joined within a two-year period. Participants included a diverse group of church members, including younger adults, single adults, married adults, seasoned believers, and new believers, ensuring that all demographics of the church family were represented. The participants interviewed had ample time to assimilate prior to the interviews. The end goal was to determine why some members might not be assimilating well since joining the church, and to get more members on the path to discipleship and service and connection to the local body of Christ through participatory membership. The responses identified ways that the church can reach more people, increase engagement, and move people along to serving well as fully assimilated members.
“In a supported effort to assimilate church members well, this book will showcase a streamlined process of walking new members through the process of assimilation by helping them to connect with other believers, with church leadership, and with areas of service where they may employ their spiritual gifts. This book may serve as a guided resource for pastors, church staff members and leaders in the church as they help new members to find points of connection within the church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua A. Stone’s new book offers practical insights and actionable strategies to enhance church member assimilation and foster a vibrant and engaged church community.
Consumers can purchase “Points of Connection: Realizing the Potential for Improving the Church Membership Process” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Points of Connection: Realizing the Potential for Improving the Church Membership Process,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stone shares, “Church member assimilation is key to growth for the Christian and has been particularly difficult for many churches since the recent pandemic. A highly assimilated church is a church where all members are encouraged in tangible ways in their walk with Jesus Christ as their personal Savior by embodying the great apologetic:
“…but speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in all aspects into Him who is the head, that is, Christ, from whom the whole body, being fitted and held together by what every joint supplies, according to the proper working of each individual part, causes the growth of the body for the building up of itself in love. (Ephesians 4:15–16 NASB 2020)
“Using a structured program evaluation, the author sought to gain insight from new church members by interviewing a cross-section of new members who had joined within a two-year period. Participants included a diverse group of church members, including younger adults, single adults, married adults, seasoned believers, and new believers, ensuring that all demographics of the church family were represented. The participants interviewed had ample time to assimilate prior to the interviews. The end goal was to determine why some members might not be assimilating well since joining the church, and to get more members on the path to discipleship and service and connection to the local body of Christ through participatory membership. The responses identified ways that the church can reach more people, increase engagement, and move people along to serving well as fully assimilated members.
“In a supported effort to assimilate church members well, this book will showcase a streamlined process of walking new members through the process of assimilation by helping them to connect with other believers, with church leadership, and with areas of service where they may employ their spiritual gifts. This book may serve as a guided resource for pastors, church staff members and leaders in the church as they help new members to find points of connection within the church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua A. Stone’s new book offers practical insights and actionable strategies to enhance church member assimilation and foster a vibrant and engaged church community.
Consumers can purchase “Points of Connection: Realizing the Potential for Improving the Church Membership Process” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Points of Connection: Realizing the Potential for Improving the Church Membership Process,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories