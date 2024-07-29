Terri Bledsoe’s Newly Released “Thank You, God, For Medical Miracles” is an Inspirational Testament to Faith and Healing

“Thank You, God, For Medical Miracles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terri Bledsoe is a heartwarming memoir chronicling the author’s journey from the brink of life-threatening circumstances to triumphant victory through faith and medical intervention. With poignant reflections on near-death experiences, surgeries, and a battle with COVID-19, Bledsoe shares her profound gratitude for the miracles that have shaped her life.