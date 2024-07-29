Terri Bledsoe’s Newly Released “Thank You, God, For Medical Miracles” is an Inspirational Testament to Faith and Healing
“Thank You, God, For Medical Miracles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terri Bledsoe is a heartwarming memoir chronicling the author’s journey from the brink of life-threatening circumstances to triumphant victory through faith and medical intervention. With poignant reflections on near-death experiences, surgeries, and a battle with COVID-19, Bledsoe shares her profound gratitude for the miracles that have shaped her life.
Clover, SC, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Thank You, God, For Medical Miracles”: a captivating narrative of resilience, hope, and unwavering faith in the face of adversity. “Thank You, God, For Medical Miracles” is the creation of published author, Terri Bledsoe, a dedicated wife and mother who attended Greenville Technical College where she graduated in May of 1984 with a degree in Medical Laboratory Technology.
Bledsoe shares, “The Bible says,
“No test or temptation that comes your way is beyond the course of what others have had to face. All you need to remember is that God will never let you down; he’ll never let you be pushed past your limit; he’ll always be there to help you come through it. (1 Corinthians 10:13 MSG)
“Sometimes, however, He takes you right up to the edge. My life started on this edge at birth. Read about my journey from this edge of life and near-death experiences and surgeries to a normal life, followed by a trip back to the edge with COVID and my triumphant victory through Christ to motherhood, where our son and I live to serve the Lord today.
“The lighthouse on the front cover serves as a reminder that God is always present, watching over us, just as the lighthouse constantly watches over the sea to keep ships safe from life-threatening dangers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terri Bledsoe’s new book a testament to the transformative power of faith and the extraordinary miracles that abound in the midst of life’s greatest challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Thank You, God, For Medical Miracles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thank You, God, For Medical Miracles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
