Christina Hunter’s Newly Released "The Voice of Truth: Memoirs of a Nurse" is a Thoughtful Reflection on a Career in Healthcare
“The Voice of Truth: Memoirs of a Nurse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina Hunter is an emotionally charged and insightful account of her experiences as a nurse, exploring themes of compassion, resilience, and the ethical challenges within the healthcare system.
Austintown, OH, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Voice of Truth: Memoirs of a Nurse”: a gripping and heartfelt account of a nurse's journey through the highs and lows of the healthcare profession. “The Voice of Truth: Memoirs of a Nurse” is the creation of published author, Christina Hunter, a dedicated mother of six and veteran registered nurse.
Hunter shares, “Exercising her everlasting optimism, Christina Hunter continued to muster up the courage and devotion to serve in the field of nursing through desperate times that challenged her faith. She began to question her purpose as the health care field seemed to overlook the basic foundational principles and core values of service, switching gears to put profit over people. In this riveting book, Christina pours her heart out as she invites the readers into the mind and heart of the bedside nurse. As she searches for meaning, she connects with her past, reminiscing about the patients she took care of and the families she met over the years. She describes how patients who are no longer awake, who she refers to as 'sleeping beauties,' taught her so much even through their silence. This book will take you on a journey through the hospital during COVID pandemic and through many types of trauma. Christina tells of how she learned to be an advocate and how this step in faith put a target on her back. She finally realized what she was fighting for, and this brought her peace and kept her grounded. The answers she was searching for couldn’t have come soon enough. Buckle up for this must-read that will take you on a ride of ups and down, twists and turns, and will show that as a nurse, Christina not only had to fight against sickness, she also had to fight those from within as she exposed the maleficent ideology of corporate compliance, a most deadly disease, which was found hiding behind the mask of plausible deniability.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina Hunter’s new book offers a profound exploration of the personal and professional challenges faced by nurses, emphasizing the importance of compassion and integrity in the healthcare industry.
Consumers can purchase “The Voice of Truth: Memoirs of a Nurse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Voice of Truth: Memoirs of a Nurse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
