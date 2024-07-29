Efrem Whitehurst’s Newly Released "He Comes" is a Thought-Provoking and Imaginative Spiritual Novella
“He Comes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Efrem Whitehurst is a profound exploration of divine intervention and human redemption, presenting a unique narrative where God chooses to come to the world in human form once again.
Durham, NC, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “He Comes,” an engaging resource for spiritual inspiration, is the creation of published author, Efrem Whitehurst.
Whitehurst shares, “This story is simple. What if God came to the world we live in, like his Son, Jesus Christ, did by birth? Because God believes some wouldn’t
understand if he came as himself, so he decided to come as a child, and as he grows deliver the world from evil that’s about to come while he’s growing inside of Norma and also give Norma someone to love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Efrem Whitehurst’s new book delves into the concept of divine presence in contemporary times, offering readers an inspiring narrative on faith, love, and salvation.
Consumers can purchase “He Comes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Comes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
