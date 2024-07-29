Chimeremeze Ernest Okeugo’s New Book, “The Needle's Eye: The Gains of Perseverance,” is a Compelling Story of Overcoming Adversity Through Embracing Resilience
Spring, TX, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chimeremeze Ernest Okeugo, a seasoned professional renowned for his excellence in healthcare administration, health practice, and operational health management, has completed his most recent book, “The Needle's Eye: The Gains of Perseverance”: a series of heartfelt stories and insightful reflections that invites readers to embark on a journey of resilience and personal growth to harness the power of perseverance to achieve their dreams.
With a proven track record of driving results and motivating teams, author Chimeremeze Ernest Okeugo stands out as a high-achieving individual. Armed with a master’s in business administration/healthcare management from Salem University West Virginia and a degree in Doctor of Medicine from Windsor University School of Medicine, alongside a spectrum of certifications ranging from good standing with medical boards to HIPAA compliance and crime scene investigation medical forensic training (FBI), Okeugo’s journey reflects a commitment to professional excellence. The author’s proactive approach to health care administration, exceptional skills, and focus on patient care position him as an invaluable asset within the realm of healthcare management.
“There are moments when life hits you so hard that you don’t know how and where to start over again,” writes Okeugo. “This book will explain what it means for someone to go through the pain and trials of life. It will also explore the ‘fall from grace’ moments of people who were once great and further explains that the next stage following failure is not the season of blame but a season of questions about how to start over and how to bounce back again.
“This book will be to the reader an eye-opener on peculiar heart-to-heart instructions geared toward encouraging and stirring him up to build a wall of strength and commitment around everything he’s looking forward to becoming in the remaining part of his life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chimeremeze Ernest Okeugo’s book draws upon the author’s experiences both personally and professionally to offer insight on how readers can stand in their own power to build themselves up in spite of their past. Engaging and heartfelt, Okeugo’s story offers a beacon of hope and encouragement for those facing difficult times, serving as a testament to the human spirit’s capacity to overcome adversity and thrive.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Needle's Eye: The Gains of Perseverance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
